Reform the state’s income tax structure this November

The Illinois income tax structure is regressive and unsustainable. Illinois needs a long-term solution to our state's fiscal problems. Currently, everyone in Illinois pays the same tax rate, regardless of their income. When other taxes such as sales taxes are added, working-class families pay more in taxes as a percent of their income than wealthier persons, resulting in the bottom 20 percent of Illinois residents paying more in total state and local taxes as a share of their income than any other states.

A fair tax, with lower rates for the middle class and higher rates for higher incomes, will help to ensure Illinois' financial stability. Illinois is one of four states that constitutionally requires a flat income tax. The federal government and 32 states apply higher tax rates to higher incomes and lower tax rates to lower incomes. Virtually all income growth in Illinois has been made at the top income levels. A flat tax fails to capture that growth. Regressive tax structures such as Illinois constitutionally required flat tax have given a pass to those who have the means to contribute more to our public institutions long enough. This November, you have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to change the constitutional requirement for an unfair flat tax structure in Illinois. So, however you vote, whatever candidate you vote for, help yourself and help Illinois; vote for the fair tax amendment on your ballot.

Larry Evans

Glen Carbon