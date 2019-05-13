letter to editor stock image

Send your letters to fredpollard@advantagenews.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 89 by Phil Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Health Committee, Worden mosquito issue: I requested mosquito traps be set in two Worden areas. Many thanks to Mr. Debadeleben and Mayor Hall, who alerted me to potential mosquito problems at (a) the Debadeleben property on Possum Hill Road, and (b) the intersection of Schein Road and Staunton Road just south of Worden. Many thanks to Health Director Toni Corona for her assistance.

Tax Cycle Committee, May 8, GIS fees: The GIS survey should be completed soon. Afterward, we will review GIS fees. Treasurer: Chris Slusser’s office reported tax bills will be mailed June 10. Distribution to taxing bodies will be made June 13. County clerk election judge recruitment: Ms. (Debbie) Ming Mendoza reported working with the treasurer; they will advertise to recruit election judges by sending information with the tax bills. Recorder: Deeds of conveyance show a healthy economy.

Transportation Committee, May 8, one retention: I’m pleased to report Mark Gvillo will be retained as county highway supervisor. (2) The agreement/ funding resolution for Friedel Bridge Project Section 17-00032-00-BR passed unanimously.

Grantfork FPD appointment: I resubmitted my request for Mr. Randy Leitschuh’s reappointment as a trustee for Grantfork FPD, highly recommended by President Chuck Urban and Treasurer Peggy A. Korte. Mr. Leitschuh proves a valuable resource for the Grantfork FPD team.

New Douglas FPD Appointment: At the request of Ann Winning, president of New Douglas FPD; and Jeffery Leisecko, secretary, I highly recommended Mr. Ron Hemann for re-appointment to the New Douglas FPD Board of Trustees. Mr. Hemann proves a dedicated leader and desires re-appointment.

SILEC (Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission): I serve on SILEC. SILEC continues to provide excellent support for law enforcement in southwestern Illinois. It maintains an excellent rapport with partnership agencies while providing superior training opportunities. SILEC passed the recent financial audit with “flying colors.”

Respectfully submitted,

Phil Chapman

County Board District 3