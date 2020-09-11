Resolution states Wood River’s Roundhouse will not be torn down

letter to editor stock image

There was a mistake on the recent reporting on the future of the Roundhouse. The city of Wood River is not seeking a grant to convert the Roundhouse into an open pavilion. This was an option presented by the architect in July. The city has applied for a grant to offset the costs for professional services for the proposed Rec Center. The site of the Roundhouse is not the site for the planned Recreation Center. Therefore, the Recreation Center has no bearing on the existence of the Roundhouse.

What was passed by the City Council was a resolution stating the Roundhouse is not being torn down. This was necessary due to misinformation and confusion being created by a grassroots effort to “save the Roundhouse.”

Here is the resolution that was passed by the City Council:

Whereas, the City of Wood River prides itself on its parks and recreation venues that are made available to its citizens.

Whereas, the City has made great strides and has focused its attention on expanding and realigning its recreational outlets to meet the needs of the citizens of Wood River.

Whereas, the City honors its property conveyance to Wood River from James H. Chessen and Anna H. Chessen, known and designated as the “City Park”.

Whereas, the deed of the “City Park” property states, “This deed is executed for the special purpose of enabling the City of Wood River to provide for the construction, equipment, conducting, maintenance and operating of a recreation center on said tract of land, including public playgrounds, swimming pool, bathhouse and recreation pavilion.”

Whereas, the City’s plan, for the future use of “City Park” is to continue as agreed upon by the original grantors to utilize this property for recreation.

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the governing body of the City of Wood River to recognize the unique character of the community building, commonly known as the “Roundhouse”.

Be it further resolved, the City has no current plans to demolish the community building, commonly known as the “Roundhouse” as long as said building is structurally sound and provides a vital use to the overall community.

Mayor Cheryl Maguire

Wood River