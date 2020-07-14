Return to nuclear tests: an idea whose time hasn’t come

letter to editor stock image

Recent events on the pandemic and arms control fronts should make citizens question the meaning of security.

COVID-19 has changed life for so many. Healthcare workers find themselves on the front lines in the pandemic, the disease has forced our economy into a recession, and some view the future with fear. The pandemic has also put stress on our Medicaid system. Public health officials are putting pressure on Congress to expand the program, as some have lost coverage in the recession. Congress deserves credit for authorizing a 6.2 percent increase in the Medicaid budget in the stimulus bills designed to soften the blow of COVID-19. However, many say that the increase is not enough.

Medicaid is a state/federal government hybrid program and all 50 states budget have taken a hit in the recession. The National Association of Medicaid Directors and the National Governors Association have voiced support for more federal funding to help the program. Both groups want to move from the 6.2 percent increase to a 12 percent increase. The program is important in the fight against COVID-19 not only because of the insurance it provides to those trying to recover from the disease, but also because it takes financial pressure off our insurance system. If some are hospitalized and cannot pay for it, patients might take a long time to pay for the bill or not pay for it at all. This means the costs will be passed on to other consumers.

While some will argue that we cannot spend the money on an expansion, decisions are being made in the realm of arms control that will cost our government a lot of money and make us less secure. In a party line in vote in June, the Senate Armed Services Committee approved an amendment by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) to authorize $10 million for a nuclear test if it is authorized by President Donald Trump.

This would mark the first nuclear test for our country in 28 years. In 1992, Congress approved a nine-month testing moratorium. In 1996, the United States was the first to sign the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, which prohibited nuclear explosions of any kind. However, the Senate didn’t ratify the treaty. There were six holdout states, including China, but our country and the holdouts have remained faithful to the terms of the treaty. There is no evidence that a nuclear blast would bring geopolitical competitors like Russia and China to the table for further arms control deals. It would set off an arms race where other countries would start nuclear testing and develop more dangerous forms of warheads, according to the Arms Control Association.

Tests would have an impact on public health, increasing the number of people who suffer from nuclear fallout-related diseases — all in an environment where we are fighting COVID-19. The costs of more tests would also drain financial resources that could be used to strengthen public health through helping the states expand Medicaid. We must be more serious about security!

Jason Sibert

executive director of the Peace Economy Project in St. Louis