Salad days: Pasta is prologue at this Italian chain

The Italian restaurant for my latest eating adventure is actually a St. Louis chain, but this is the only one in Madison County and there are only two in all of Illinois.

Established in 1974, this franchise has become a longstanding St. Louis tradition. One existed in western Madison County for years, but the current restaurant in the central portion of the county is closest for Metro East food fans.

The building is right along a main drag through this community. It’s hard to miss.

There’s a big parking lot in front of the restaurant, which also wraps around the side of the building for plenty of space for patrons. The signature logo and name of the business are prominently displayed outside.

When you enter, you immediately meet the hostess station. There are large open dining areas to the left and the right. A bar stretches the length of the wall on the left side of the eatery.

I visited with a friend and we were seated on the right side with a view into the open kitchen where the magic happens. The decor is Italian-themed but includes old movie posters hanging on the walls.

There is a bright and warm atmosphere. It’s great for a date or a family gathering at one of the larger tables in the middle of the room. I’ve attended for both over the years.

I ordered the Mediterranean pasta, accompanied by one of their famous side salads, while my friend just ordered the unlimited salad. We threw in an order of zucchini sticks to share, too.

The salads arrived first and like always, they don’t disappoint. It’s simply listed on the menu as famous salad. It’s a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce tossed with fresh artichokes, sliced red onions, pimentos and aged Wisconsin parmigiana cheese. Then, it’s finished with their delectable oil and vinegar house dressing, consisting of red wine vinegar, olive oil and spices.

The salad is so fresh and the dressing is a perfect blend of bitter and sweet. If you like artichokes, you will like this salad. They are a standout in the flavor. My dining companion and I were both big fans.

Next came the zucchini sticks. I wasn’t quite as enamored with them, though I will give props for the thick slivers of zucchinis used. They were tender and juicy, but I wasn’t really a fan of the breading, which was pretty heavy and filling and a little overdone. It consisted of seasonal bread crumbs. They were accompanied by marinara and horseradish dipping sauces.

Finally came my main course. The Mediterranean pasta is on the seasonal menu, so unfortunately not always available, because it was oh-so good.

It includes linguine tossed in a spicy tomato sauce with Kalamata olives, capers, whitefish and shrimp. The flavor was so sweet from the sauce and was really overshadowed by the plump meaty shrimp and the super tender white fish. The Kalamata olives added a slight bitterness to the dish, a great change of pace on the taste spectrum.

Lunch, dinner and children’s menus provide something for everyone. From appetizers, soups and salads, pizza, entrées, burgers and sandwiches, there is plenty.

I recommend the golden-brown toasted ravioli or the baked ravioli in a meat sauce: both are very good. Other intriguing options include rigatoni carbonara, tutto mare with shrimp, scallops and clams, eggplant parmigiana and chicken breast sandwich options, including club, parmigiana, or portobello styles.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - three and a half stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$$

Any idea of the name of this famous local Italian chain restaurant in central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you're correct!

ANSWER: Pasta House Co., 1097 Illinois 157 in Edwardsville