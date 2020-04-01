Sales from new Old Bakery beer will benefit healthcare organization

letter to editor stock image

Send your letters to fredpollard@advantagenews.com

In the midst of global tragedy and uncertainty, we are still brewing beer.

We are doing it to keep our lights on and pay our employees, but also because it’s what we do. We find passion in contributing something joyful and fun to a stressed-out world.

And it gives us a platform.

There is a saying we at OBB know to be true: “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.” We infused that sentiment (and blueberries) into our newest seasonal beer: Blueberry Cream Ale.

Blueberry Cream Ale is an ode to goodness, brewed to encourage each of us to choose gratitude, show kindness, and share often.

A portion of proceeds from every can will benefit Vivent Health — a relentless champion for people affected by HIV and AIDS. We chose Vivent Health because they consistently improve outcomes for some of our region’s most vulnerable residents. Those individuals are our family, friends, colleagues and neighbors who often suffer silently, and who are especially at risk during this global pandemic. You can learn more about this important organization (formerly known as St. Louis Effort for AIDS or STLEFA) at ViventHealth.org.

As for the beer, it will be available for curbside pickup and delivery from the brewery beginning April 11 and will ship out for distribution in Missouri and Central/Southern Illinois.

Stay well and stay home, and may our current hardships fuel an era of collective responsibility for those most often left behind.

Cheers,

Lauren Pattan

Co-founder and business manager, The Old Bakery Beer Company