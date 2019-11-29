Santa, sledding and more: the holidays are here

Nadja Kapetanovich

The holidays are here! Are you ready for them? Alton is one of the best places to be for the holidays! Here are some of my favorite things to do that you should try for the holiday season in the Riverbend.

Santa is here! Go see Santa at Alton Square Mall. Be sure to tell Santa what you want to get for Christmas!

If we are lucky enough to get snow, go sledding at Haskell Park! The hill is really long and steep, so it is one of the best places to sled in our area.

On Christmas Eve, go and see the luminaries in Middle Town. It is a great tradition, and I am very happy amazing people light them every year!

For some festive entertainment, see “A Twisted Christmas Carol” at Alton Little Theater. The show days are Dec. 6 through Dec. 15. Another great option is to attend the Alton Symphony Orchestra concert on Dec. 7: Celebrate! Sounds of the Season.

After the holidays are over, Haskell Park and Riverview Park both have tree-burning traditions on the Epiphany. On Jan. 6, go and burn your (real) Christmas tree. The flames are huge, and it is a gorgeous sight!

Your holidays will be filled with happiness if you do these things. There are also plenty of other things you can do, so be sure to visit advantagenews.com for more ideas.

