Saving tax dollars, developing resources

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the Second Annual Report to the People by Phil Chapman, Madison County Board District 3 representative.

Dear citizen: You deserve to know what I’ve accomplished in two years. Officials sometimes talk about what they’re going to do but never tell you what they’ve done. As your elected representative, I’ve saved taxpayer money and brought badly needed resources to District 3.

Reduced proposed building costs: I helped save taxpayers an estimated $30 million of construction costs. (A) I insisted on repair of the current Detention Facility vs. purchase of a new one, saving an estimated $6.5-7 million. (Judiciary Committee) (B) I helped save taxpayers an estimated $20 million by insisting on repair of the current jail vs. purchase of a new jail.

Ensured balanced budgets: I fought proposed deficit budgets and reduced line items by $4.5 million in fiscal year 2018 and fiscal year 2019 budgets. County spending matched receipts. (Finance Committee notes)

Brought resources to towns in District 3

Hamel: (A) Negotiated improvement of state roads in Hamel working with Mayor (Larry) Bloemker and representatives from the Illinois Department of Transportation. (Source: Hamel newsletter) (B) Worked with (County Board) Chairman (Kurt) Prenzler to provide a good used vehicle to Hamel municipal government. (C) Helped defeat a proposed solar panel variance along Illinois 140 opposed by Hamel’s citizens. (D) Negotiated approval of solar panel variance with Mayor Bloemker and the Fire Department leadership with Summit Ridge just north of the fire station.

Highland: (A) Fought for $450,000 in special grants to Highland. These included a $400,000 grant for Highland Villas (Grant Committee notes) and the $50,000 St. Rose Roundabout. (Transportation Committee notes) (B) Helped defeat unwanted industrial variance opposed by citizens on Final Drive.

New Douglas: (A) Worked with Chairman Prenzler and arranged two good used vehicles for New Douglas municipal government. (B) Arranged county highway heavy equipment support for improving flood control southeast of town. (C) Supported New Douglas 2017 Cleanup Day by ensuring Planning and Development Resources. (D) Arranged for county engineering support and $15,000 grant for new underground culverts on South Main Street.

Omphghent Township: Toured Omphghent Township roads with Road Commissioner Vern Ruble and ensured county road engineering support completing major culvert replacement on Albrecht Road.

Prairietown: (A) Ensured county engineering support for the Schiller Road improvement, allowing for safe commerce and traffic flow. (B) Ensured county road engineering support for parking and safety enhancement by the Prairietown Inn, at the Renken and Prairietown intersection.

Worden: (A) Helped pass $100,000 Worden curb and gutter improvement project now in the master plan. (Transportation notes) (B) Helped pass $20,000 manufacturing study to bring possible development to rural areas in District 3. (C) Helped Mayor Hall and local citizens defeat solar panel project opposed by citizens of Worden. (Planning and Development Notes)

Thanks for the honor of serving you!

Phil Chapman

County Board District 3