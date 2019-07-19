Scales and scares

Mary at the Movies

“Crawl,” a high-tension fright fest on par with classics like “Jaws” but with a B-movie feel, is a win with audiences and critics alike.

The plot follows Haley (Kaya Scodelario), a Florida college student who ignores the town evacuation orders and goes back home to find her father, Dave (Barry Pepper) following a hurricane. Upon arriving, she discovers he has been injured and that the severe flooding has brought a pack of alligators into their home. The duo must fight and flee for their lives before drowning in the flood or being eaten alive.

The cast is kept quite small and mostly focuses on Haley and Dave. The father-daughter dynamic is really strong, and the two actors clearly had great chemistry as they both deliver powerful and emotional performances, surprising with this genre.

Haley and Dave are great horror film characters since they are capable of surviving without being invincible. A problem within the horror film genre is that characters either constantly make unbelievably stupid mistakes, or they are indestructible and make the right decision in every situation. Either one results in a story devoid of any investment in characters. Fortunately, that issue is avoided here, and these two are believable while being capable.

Jump scares are used to great effect here. There is a brilliant sense of tension that constantly attacks the viewer and serves well-earned and well-timed scares. Characters are constantly having to swim through murky and deep water, which provides a wonderful, consistent and wide range of nail-biting scenarios. It is great at subverting expectations because it avoids most predictable scares, to its credit.

The viewing length is absolutely superb at 87 minutes. Director Alexandre Aja’s pacing is perfect, as no time is wasted getting to the point without a lot of filler (a welcome contrast to the growing trend of two-hour-plus marathon films).

The creature genre is typically filled with quick cash grabs that usually result in a forgettable experience. In contrast, this is the easily one of the best in its genre and is a masterful viewing experience. Alligators and a hurricane combine spectacularly and keep this summer’s horror films from becoming waterlogged.

“Crawl” is playing at Edwardsville Showplace 12, AMC Classic Eastgate 6 and Granite City Cinema.

4 1/2 stars

Rated R