Scholarly resolutions for 2020

Nadja Kapetanovich

Happy January! It may be the end of this decade, but that’s OK, because we are starting a brand-new year, 2020! We all want to make 2020 the best year possible, so why would you not want to make a list of resolutions for a new, wonderful year? One of the most common resolutions for kids is to do better in school. Here are five things students can do to help themselves get good grades:

1. One thing I do is take a lot of notes, in every single class! Write down everything you could possibly need in each class so you can study for quizzes and tests and you will not miss anything that could be in some of the questions.

2. Keep an organized binder with your pencil bag, notebooks, and folders. I try to color code each folder and notebook. For example, I use a green folder and notebook for science class, a red notebook and folder for social science, and so on.

3. Have an organized agenda. You can write down your homework and schedule for every day. You can also include extracurricular practices and upcoming tests.

I also interviewed other students and asked what they do to achieve good grades.

4. Jonathan Ridgley, an eighth-grader at Alton Middle School, says it is easier to maintain good grades when you put most of your focus on school. Instead of worrying about your friends or sports, he suggests focusing on school first and then all your extracurricular activities.

5. Ethan Eckhouse, a sixth-grader at Alton Middle School, says to keep extra pens and pencils in your locker, just in case you drop yours in the hall or forget it in your class. Also, color code all your classes so it is easier to distinguish which folder and notebook you need to use. Another tip is always to pay attention and make sure you keep up in class.

There you have five ways to help with your New Year’s resolution of being more successful in class!

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter