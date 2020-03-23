School of life

letter to editor stock image

I have written and erased nearly a dozen, maybe more, articles and blog posts waiting for the right “time” to put my words and thoughts on paper ...

Creating a first article in the middle of a pandemic, while the whole world is shut down was not exactly what I had in mind as the “right time” either...

Right now lots of homeschool families are posting things about helping families with expansive schedules and to-do lists as you bring home your children in these next weeks ahead ... and all of that just seems wildly overwhelming even for me as a seasoned homeschool mom of 6 years. My opinion comes from a place of having 5 family deaths in 6 years, the hospitalization of my boys, exchange students joining us and leaving ... and spending many a day doing nothing that looks like “school.” There were times I was stressed and my kids just helped with “life” during grief and anguish, amidst loss and sickness ... we found our way together and created something that we will hold on to long after papers are graded and books are read. Making this time “count” has less to do with what you get done, and more to do with being present with the ones you love. I have seen the “schedules” being posted and the recommendations for how to make the most of this time academically, and I can’t help but think how overwhelming this has to be for people bringing kids home.

While we are not without stress here in our home amidst this crisis, I refuse to let fear rule our home, our dialog, and our relationships. There is value in the mess ... there is value in learning about things not found in worksheets and there is value in boredom ... in fact, beautiful things come from boredom!

Can I give you a few tips on how to conquer math facts and great books to read? Sure, reach out, I am happy to help!

What I hope to give you ahead of websites and tips is a sense of peace that your child is going to be just fine. Their academic future does not depend on the two weeks or two months ahead, and teachers that goes for you as well ... this is a huge adjustment to switch gears for all of you who were not preparing for this shift and it will be OK! I know how much pressure I have put on myself through the years of educating the boys at home and it is a heavy load to bear sometimes ... but missing a few chapters, a few weeks, will not break them. They may just learn something incredible with the additional space and time that reaches far beyond the classroom.

The silver lining is that children are naturally curious and through this time they might just find and discover new things to learn: crocheting ... reading ... art ... nature ... baking ... the list goes on. The greatest gift you can give your children these weeks off is the space and time to discover things they love. Let them discover themselves in ways they haven’t been able to when we are all adhering to such busy schedules. A rich interior life will serve them far better in adulthood than many of the things we have them put their time behind in childhood. We may all just learn that we like this slower pace better !

Pause ... breathe ... let them discover, let yourself off the hook. Focus on what is important when possible … family, relationships, making memories. Sometimes the stress of completing school-related items is just too much and that is OK, too! Trust me, it won’t always look like postcard-worthy moments and your house is about to super get noisy and messy.

A piece of comfort for you is that we will all be struggling in our own ways with our own stressors, but house to house, neighborhood to neighborhood, we will be doing it together. Right now we don’t get to choose much about our circumstances, but we can choose words and phrases that we hope years from now, when thinking back to this great shutdown of our nation, our children and families can look back and think about the gift this time was. As the parents and teachers of this moment in time … we are writing history day by day ... how do we want this time to be looked back upon by our families? What words do you want your family to say about their time home during the Pandemic of 2020 ... use this time to be intentional and your rewards will be unending!

Our Family Words are: safe, cozy, loved, creative, slow, and prayerful.

Christy Schaper

Alton