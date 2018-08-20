Schools getting creative to incorporate more dairy products

“When students choose dairy at school, they are getting nutrients like protein and calcium to help fuel them throughout the day,” nutrition educator Erin McGraw said.

Here are a few creative ways cafeterias are serving up dairy with the help of the dairy council’s Dollars for Dairy initiative:

Alternative breakfast models

Breakfast is an essential meal and research supports its importance for increased concentration, better academic performance and better behavior in the classroom. So, what do schools do to ensure students are eating breakfast and reaping the benefits? They offer an alternative breakfast service such as Breakfast in the Classroom, Grab ‘n Go Breakfast Stations, and Breakfast after the Bell. These options increase participation and allow students to start their day off right.

“Schools that offer these alternative models ensures each student has the opportunity to enjoy a healthy morning meal that includes dairy,” McGraw said.

Coffee bars

High school cafeteria managers are taking note of the popularity of coffee drinks and including them on à la carte menus for breakfast and lunch.

“Serving a hot or cold latte made with 8 ounces of milk is an innovative way to provide one serving of dairy,” McGraw said.

According to the National School Breakfast/Lunch Program, schools can offer coffee drinks while staying within nutrition guidelines by using calorie-free syrups, available in a variety of flavors.

Grilled sandwiches

Paninis, quesadillas and grilled wraps are a new sandwich trend that allows for a variety of bread, meat, veggies and of course, cheese options. Pepper jack, Gouda, Swiss, and provolone are a few of the selections students have when building a customized hot sandwich. Last fall, Cafeteria Director Nancy Brown of Williamsfield School District in Illinois sold approximately 1,000 paninis over a three-month period through the Dollars for Dairy program.

“Sharing this success story with other districts will hopefully interest other schools in adding grilled sandwiches with cheese to their lineup this year,” McGraw said.

These options offered to students (and staff) help to increase participation and dairy consumption. Schools selected for the dairy council’s Dollars for Dairy initiative must provide monthly data from cafeterias and work with council staff year-round to ensure dairy is front and center of their projects.

For more information, visit the website or contact Erin McGraw with St. Louis District Dairy Council at (314) 835-9668 or emcgraw@stldairycouncil.org. For delicious and nutritious recipes, visit STLDairyCouncil on Facebook.

Iced caramel latte

This refreshing iced coffee drink counts as one of the three recommended daily servings of dairy.

Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients:

½ cup strong brewed coffee, chilled

1 cup low fat milk

2 Tablespoons Sugar Free Caramel Syrup

Ice

Instructions:

Combine coffee, milk and syrup in a tall glass filled with ice. Stir until blended well. Enjoy!

Nutrition facts: Calories 103, Fat 2.4gm, Calcium 22 percent, Protein 8gm

Chicken pesto panini

Grilled sandwiches are popular restaurant menu items. Serve up these easy-to-make paninis for dinner at home in no time, and impress your family.

Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients:

1 ciabatta roll

2 teaspoons pesto sauce

3 slices deli chicken

2 tomato slices

1 slice provolone cheese

Instructions:

1. Pre-heat panini press.

2. Cut ciabatta roll in half and spread 1 teaspoon of pesto sauce on inside of each slice of roll.

3. Place one half of roll on panini press, pesto side up.

4. Layer roll with chicken, tomato and cheese.

5. Place remaining half of roll on top, pesto side down.

6. Close panini press and grill sandwich for 3-4 minutes, until cheese melts and crust browns.

Nutrition Facts: Calories 373, Fat 11gm, Calcium 20 percent, Protein 27gmp strong

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter