Scrumptious sanctuary

My latest visit was to a sanctuary for ladies and food connoisseurs in northwestern Madison County established in 1979.

This place has a small lunch area, where tasty meals are served six days a week, and includes a pair of gift shops offering women’s fashion, jewelry and more. Part of the business’ location was originally part of a college campus, founded in 1838.

I visited with a friend and it was all about the scrumptious food for us. This is a complex and can be hard to navigate if you aren’t familiar with it. We parked behind the buildings, which are right along a main road through town.

Hours are minimal for the eatery; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. It gets quite packed and mostly features female clientele.

We winded through their garden landscaping to get to the dining area. There are a plethora of flowers, a fountain, a gazebo and a brick pathway to ogle at on your journey. Once you make it to the dining area, there is some outside patio seating available, but we continued inside for our visit.

Luckily, we were able to find a seat. There had been a morning fashion show and it was almost at full capacity. Calling ahead for reservations is an option and probably a pretty good one.

We sat in the main dining room and it was super loud with everything going on. There is also a smaller back dining area.

The back room is smaller but features larger tables. There is a large wooden hutch along the left wall in that room, too.

The larger dining room is filled with smaller tables and wooden chairs. Carpeted floors and a fireplace are featured in the front area. An elegant chandelier hangs in the middle of the front dining room. There are lots of paintings, drawings, plants and other decorations covering the walls and a centerpiece of flowers on every table.

I’m a big fan of the food here, which is why I visited. There are lots of soups and sandwiches available, along with dessert trays circulating with tons of mouth-watering options.

I was pretty set on my selection, going with a half club sandwich minus the mayo and a bowl of lobster bisque.

The bisque here is a definite destination dish. It’s so creamy and chock-full of slivers of lobster in every bite. Small pieces of tomato and other spices are also included. The rich taste is so satisfying it will leave you longing for more as soon as you’re done. It’s offered in a cup and a bowl, but never go cup — always go bowl. You go big or go home.

The club sandwich is also an all-star here. It’s so big it becomes hard to eat. It includes fresh thinly sliced ham and turkey, a big slab of tomato and fresh lettuce with bacon strategically placed at the top and bottom, which is a nice touch. It also comprises three pieces of bread.

Everything is so fresh and hearty, obviously the bacon, ham and turkey drive the taste, but the juiciness of the tomato also shines through to round it out. It’s a very simple, but great, sandwich.

My friend ordered the half turkey sandwich to go with a salad featuring French dressing. He was very pleased with his meal, too.

A few other quirky options here are the crystal bowl salad with fruit, white meat chicken, lettuce, crumbled blue cheese and sunflower seeds, served with a muffin; the fruited chicken salad with grapes, strawberries, mandarin oranges and topped with a curry sauce; and the chicken breast salad with almonds.

Any idea of the name of this lunch destination and shopping mecca in northwestern Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - four and a half stars

Service - four stars

Food - five stars

Price - $$

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Josephine’s Tea Room & Gift Shops, 6109 Godfrey Road in Godfrey