Sears: An example of how not to run a business

letter to editor stock image

The article about the demise of Sears by Professor (Steve) Horowitz was well-done. Sears was the Amazon of its day. But unlike Amazon, it couldn’t commit to a new world in the latter part of the 20th century.

Although Sears was in the forefront of the movement to the suburbs, it was also leaving behind customers in the urban areas. One example is on our back door. The Sears in downtown Alton was closed in 1980. Part of the original plan for Alton Square was for a Sears store. It was completed in 1996. Sears customers either went to Jamestown Mall or Fairview Heights, or shopped somewhere else.

Sears also sold off assets to cover shortfalls in the latter part of the 20th century. Discover card was started in 1985. It was sold off in the early ‘90s, just in time for the credit card boom. The Sears Tower was built in 1969 and sold off in 1988, when Chicago real estate was only going up and up. They also didn’t have a Sears in the tower, a great promotional opportunity considering all the people who went to the top. These were just two of many assets that could have been borrowed against when times were hard, or even future income sources. Sears even gave up on their catalog just in time for the internet. If they had modernized their computers in their catalog division, they could have been Amazon before Amazon. The older stores could have held internet orders in case people didn’t want them on their doorsteps. They could have been delivered, too.

Sears also had a reputation for customer service, something that was degraded as time went on. Their brands were some of the best. Whirlpool made Kenmore washing machines, with bigger motors. The tires were made by Michelin at one time. Most of their brands used to be made in the U.S.A.

The only value that Sears has now is in its real estate portfolio. Not long ago, I drove past a Sears on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles. It was on the other side of the Pacific Coast Highway, near the ocean. By the way, Mr. (Eddie) Lampert made his money in real estate; thus the reason he is bidding on it. He also wanted to sell customer information, like Facebook.

It takes a long time to take down a large American institution. All you have to do is bleed it dry, hire managers who only care about short-term reports, and not put a nickel into the stores. That is why Sears is where it is.

Charles Winingham

Alton