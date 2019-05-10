Season of the ‘wich

secret diner new logo

This sandwich shop in western Madison County may be small in size, but it’s big on taste.

Recently celebrating its one-year anniversary in this community, it’s become popular pretty quickly. It sits on a main road through town and features street parking. It is tiny, so be careful you don’t miss it.

There is a small front patio with a couple of outside seats that leads into the restaurant. An outside menu board featuring specials helps prepare you for your experience.

Enter the dining area; you’ll see wooden floors and several small tables for patrons. There are brick walls on the sides of the room and drop lighting with ceiling fans over the dining area.

Walk up a step to the counter to make your order. There is also a ramp available for disabled access. You order at the register.

To the right of the counter is a fountain soda machine with large menu boards on the wall behind it. An open window peering into the kitchen is behind the register.

Make your order, take a number and go find a seat. You’ll be near your neighbors.

For decorations, there is an old bicycle hanging on the wall, along with a wooden guitar and a couple of other bike art items.

Beer and wine are available here, too. There’s a board with specials on the wall between the register and dining area.

As for the food, it’s a small menu but an interesting one. I ordered a cup of crab bisque, the stuffed Sicilian sandwich and a side of coleslaw. My dining companion ordered the Italian beef sandwich with chips.

The crab bisque arrived first. I ordered a cup, but there also are bowl options. It consisted of a creamy roasted red pepper-based seafood bisque topped with shaved Parmesan, green onions and cracked black pepper. I got a hint of a pimento flavor with it, too.

It was so rich and creamy, with large pieces of crab in it. It was accompanied by a soft sweet roll, which I used to help sop up the soup. The combination of the bread and bisque was insanely good. I would definitely recommend this on your visit.

As for my sandwich, it was of the meatball variety. It starts with the owner’s old family buffalo mozzarella-stuffed meatball recipe and gussied it up with melted provolone cheese on buttery garlic Texas toast. It’s also served with a side of marinara.

The sandwich kind of turned into a thick Italian meatloaf on garlic bread. It was super hearty and delicious. The cheese and the meat practically melted in your mouth. I loaded it up with the rich marinara sauce to add to the experience.

The coleslaw was a great companion, too. It was super creamy and sweet, rather than being vinegar-based. It completed a fantastic trifecta for my lunch visit.

My dining companion liked his selection, too. The Italian beef was served on a Dutch crunch roll with pepperoncini and toasted with melted provolone cheese. It was loaded with peppers but went a little chintzy on the cheese, leading my friend to deduct a couple points. He couldn’t complain about the rich flavors from the beef and pepper, though.

He also really enjoyed the pub chips, and there were plenty.

There are some other cool options here, like the appetizer menu’s 8-inch naan flatbreads — basically small personal pizzas. Plenty of other sandwich options fill the menu, also, like the Adamo, an Italian sub; and the New Yorker served on a bagel with piled-high roast beef, either hot or cold.

Check out their nice line of desserts, too.

Any idea of the name of this newer deli restaurant in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - three and a half stars

Food - four and a half stars

Price - $$$

The Brown Bag Bistro, 318 E. Broadway in Alton

