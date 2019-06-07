Seeing beyond the social media smokescreen

Social media can be harmful to our health.

As you’re scrolling through your social media feed today, you will notice all kinds of things going on with your friends or the people you follow. You’ll see people falling in love, spending time with their family, exercising, starting a new diet, losing weight, traveling the world and more, and even though it all looks good, you can’t help but compare your life to theirs.

Most of us will see these online posts and not be affected. We see the post as it is — a mirage. We know there is nothing to compare, but for others it’s hard not to become envious, especially when it’s something they want or are striving to accomplish.

At some point, most of us will make comparisons to other people. Despite our ages and accomplishments, we may continue doing this, even though we know it is pointless.

Comparing ourselves doesn’t make us better, smarter, or more productive human beings. So why do we do it?

It’s because we have a need to evaluate ourselves in reference to someone else.

We want to see how we stack up to other people.

There are theories out there on this very phenomenon and a social psychologist, Leon Festinger, first explored it in 1954. Festinger basically said people evaluate their opinions and abilities by comparing themselves to other people for two reasons:

First, to reduce uncertainty in the areas in which they’re comparing themselves.

And second, to learn how to define themselves. He called this concept social comparison theory.

What Festinger really nailed was that human beings can’t actually define themselves intrinsically or independently. They can only define themselves in relation to someone else.

Before the dawn of social media, people often compared themselves by the people around them, not the picture floating around on online walls. We didn’t have the facade of Facebook or the illusion of Instagram.

They say a photo is worth a thousand words. It tells a story, but with today’s technology that story is a more edited version. Those “words” are crafted to tell a specific story, and it’s not always the truth.

People will never stop making comparisons. But studies show we are more likely to make this comparisons to someone with which we have similarities. We are more likely to compare ourselves to a colleague at our level than a CEO, or to see how we measure as a mom we know compared to the mothers we don’t.

Remember the next time you scroll through your social media feed and start comparing your life to theirs — the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

