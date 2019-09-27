Separating the men from the boys

Geer Box

In 1963, the American Tobacco Co. sold cigarettes this way: “Lucky Strike separates the men from the boys ... but not from the girls.” Ads showed one picture of a handsome stud fishing, operating a tractor, etc., with a Lucky dangling from his lips. A second picture shows him in the company of an attractive woman.

This copy followed: “Smoking is a pleasure meant for adults. And Lucky Strike’s fine tobaccos are blended for adult tastes ...”

Too many 11-year-olds never got past the pictures. Hey, smoking was cool. You looked studly smoking that unfiltered Lucky Strike, even if it separated you from your lunch after the first puff.

I smoked cigars for many years (now that was studly). The chief engineer at WGNU also smoked cigars; you could tell which one of us was on the premises by the smoke. We looked like studs, but we smelled like duds. So did everything else around us.

Smoking may have been “a pleasure meant for adults,” but COPD, emphysema and cancer aren’t pleasurable. So why is vaping so cool among teens? E-cigarettes were designed to help smokers taper off and ultimately quit, according to the inventors of Juul. (The Food and Drug Administration has not approved using e-cigs as a smoking cessation device.) The first e-cigs looked like black plastic Lucky Strikes, but most modern vaping devices resemble something stolen from R2-D2.

Their emissions look more like those from a mosquito fogger than from a Macanudo. They do dissipate faster, but they don’t smell of fine tobaccos, either. Vapin’ in the boys’ room leaves the fragrance of an air freshener gone berserk. Apple pie or watermelon, anyone?

The Department of Health and Human Services reported in USA Today on Sept. 14 that about one-fourth of high-school age teens vaped in the past 30 days, up from 20 percent in the same period last year. In the wake of a growing number of vaping-related deaths, President Trump has called for a nationwide ban on vaping products. As I prepared this article, New York became the first state in the country to ban the sale of flavored e-cigs. The Illinois General Assembly is considering a similar ban as well.

Dr. Michael Blaha, director of clinical research at the Johns Hopkins Cicarrone Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease, says while little is known about what’s inside, he adds, “... e-cigarettes are potentially dangerous to your health. You’re exposing yourself to all kinds of chemicals that we don’t yet understand and that are probably not safe.”

Keep in mind what you see or hear at the conclusion of each e-cig ad: “THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS NICOTINE. NICOTINE IS AN ADDICTIVE CHEMICAL.” Whether you light up a Lucky or take a hit off a Juul, nicotine is what you crave — and it’s what you get. It raises your blood pressure, your heart rate, and your risk of a heart attack.

And nicotine is tough to kick. Quitting, however, is what really separates the men from the boys ... but not from the women.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter