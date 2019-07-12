Shame of the nation

letter to editor stock image

Apparently, millions of Americans are now just fine with all kinds of things that were completely unacceptable just a few years ago.

Here’s a partial list: open borders, hatred toward local police and federal immigration authorities, approval of “recreational” drug use, acceptance of public schools allowing children to secure abortions without parental consent but requiring parental permission to give students an aspirin, excessive asset confiscation through taxation, the outlawing of private health insurance companies (the government-sponsored single-payer system), the acceptance of barbaric behavior in public, e.g. allowing urination and defecation in public (this is happening now on the streets of San Francisco); proposals for reparations for slavery, forgiveness of student loan debts, free college, allowing anti-social behavior on every level without consequences.

Those who support the above are primarily Democrats. But we must be fair — not all Democrats are subversive far-left loons, but those who aren’t have been silent on the above issues. That’s why we should be watching the Democrats who are running for president. I was horrified to watch the Democratic presidential candidates when asked in their first presidential debate if they favored giving free health care to illegal immigrants — and all of them raised their hands! Of course, their mouthpiece (the mainstream media) never asked how they were going to pay for it. The Democrats have a major problem — they are listening to AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) the progressive socialist freshman representative, with a degree in economics and working as a bartender before her election, and barely tethered to reality!

Garland J. Horn

Granite City