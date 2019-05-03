Shopping list: eggs, buns, strawberries ... plastic bags?

Geer Box

Another Thursday. Another trip to the store for Angie and me. We needed eggs, hamburger buns, and cheese for tacos. There were specials on strawberries and Coke Zero, too. The tale of the tape: Twenty-two items purchased. Almost $15 saved. Ten single-use plastic bags held it all, including three double bags for soda.

State Sen. Terry Link (D-Gurnee) would like us to spend an extra 70 cents on those groceries. And State Rep. Ann Williams (D-Chicago) would want us to spend a dollar more. Not on eggs, buns, or strawberries, mind you: We would have spent it on the bags.

Earlier this year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposed a statewide tax on single-use plastic bags to help boost the fiscal 2020 budget. Link’s measure (SB 1240) was unanimously approved by the Senate Revenue Committee March 6. If it passes the General Assembly, Illinois would become the first state in the country with such a tax.

Chicago enacted a seven-cent per bag tax in February 2017, while California already bans single-use plastic bags. Grocers in the Golden State also levy a 10-cent minimum charge for recycled paper bags, reusable plastic bags and compostable bags.

Plastic bags are light, easy to carry — and “wimpy, wimpy, wimpy.” Even with double-bagging, some plastic bags don’t make it out of the store in one piece. They’re also a nuisance once you get home. Some people use them for lining wastebaskets or packing lunches, but too many people pitch them anywhere they please ... and not in a recycling bin. I’ve yet to see a tree that’s enhanced by a tattered plastic bag fluttering in its branches.

Plastic bags also get washed down into sewers, rivers, and the ocean. I’ve yet to see a body of water that’s enhanced by soggy plastic bags. And did I mention they’re made with petroleum?

Common sense says there’s a better way to deal with them. So, at first, the bag tax sounds like a winner.

Of the seven cents levied under Link’s measure, two cents go to the retailer. Another two cents go to general revenue, and the remaining three cents would go to a new state-level Checkout Bag Tax Fund. (ANOTHER state fund?) Williams’ proposal divvies up three cents for the grocer, four cents for the bag tax fund, and a penny each to the Prairie Research Institute, the Solid Waste Management Fund, and the Partners for Conservation Fund.

Angie and I could spare a few extra cents each shopping trip, but what if you have to pinch pennies until Honest Abe cries “uncle?” Or if you use WIC or SNAP? The grocery bag tax hurts the people who can least afford it while slathering on another layer of government bureaucracy like mustard on hamburger buns.

Through the years, we’ve collected a large number of reusable plastic and cloth grocery bags and stashed them in the back of our cars. Next time we shop, and from now on, we’re actually going to use them.

