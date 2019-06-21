Skewed BBQ

secret diner new logo

A new barbecue joint opened in this central Madison County community in the beginning of June. It’s a St. Louis restaurant that’s taken its quirky twist on BBQ and expanded to 13 locations. This is the second in Illinois.

This one sits inside a recently constructed strip of businesses, with more opening around it. It sits along a busy street and the giant sign is prominently displayed out front by the paved parking lot.

There were three of us in my party when we visited, and the hype surrounding this place had a line out the door. We actually stood in line for 30-40 minutes, which I wouldn’t normally do, but I had anticipated it since it was opening weekend.

Once inside, you come to a drink window where you order beer or one of their signature shakes. I ordered a Digital Native from Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton. It’s a pineapple IPA, offering a sweet front end with the hoppy and bitter back end. I didn’t catch much pineapple, though.

The line curls around a wall to a straightaway past the fountain soda, which is completely filled with Excel products from Breese. I dig the emphasis on local.

Next is the assembly line ordering station. The guys behind the counter were super friendly and helpful. It’s open to watch the cooks hard at work.

After you pay at a register, enter the open, loud dining area. It consists of concrete floors, metal chairs and tables and a large wooden banquet table. There’s also some outdoor seating available on a concrete patio.

There are a couple of TVs on the wall, as well as merchandise like hats and shirts hanging and available for purchase.

I particularly liked the wall adjacent to the walkway to the counter, featuring super colorful wall paper, looking like paint running down the wall.

As for the food, there’s traditional barbecue and the weird side of the menu. I went weird.

I ordered the pork belly hush puppies, accompanied by jalapeño jelly and the chicken biscuit under the specialties tag.

Starting with the hush puppies, there were small pieces of pork mixed inside the fried breading, not as much as I had imagined, but they were good. The jalapeño jelly put them over the top, with its scrumptious sweet and spicy flavor.

The chicken biscuit wasn’t very big, but was tasty. It’s similar to Nashville hot chicken, though it’s not that spicy. The biscuit used for the bun was moist and crumbly. The chicken itself was very succulent but only offered a slight kick. It’s marinated in buttermilk, pickle juice and spices, slow-smoked, then breaded, fried and dipped in hot sauce.

The finishing touch is honey butter. Spread it on to finish things off. It makes it messy, but good. I will say I didn’t get much honey flavor to the butter, which was disappointing.

Other orders for our group were a half rack of ribs, a brisket sandwich, mac and cheese, fries and cornbread. Neither of the members of my party were big on the mac and cheese or cornbread. The ribs got an OK rating, but the brisket was raved about. Their sweet BBQ sauce also got a high rating.

Classics like turkey, pulled pork and chicken make up the menu, along with other quirky choices like the PBLT (pimento, bacon, lettuce and tomato), the smoked salmon and smoked portobello sandwiches.

Try a pie shake for dessert, too.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - four and a half stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this new barbecue joint in central Madison County? Scroll down to find out.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Sugarfire Smokehouse, 2323 Plum St. in Edwardsville