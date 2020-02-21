In southern Madison County, you’ll find this pretty cool Irish pub and neighborhood bar with excellent food.

It’s in an unassuming old green building in a residential area. The sign with the joint’s name is prominent. A large paved parking lot offers a fair amount of space for patrons. You’ll notice the smoker in the back of the lot, which gives an inkling of what this place is all about.

You can enter through the front or rear of the building. A ramp near the smoker takes you through the small enclosed outdoor patio and smoking area. There are several tables in the elongated room with a few TVs hanging on the wall.

The front entrance takes you into the heart of the action. You’ll be face to face with the pool table when you enter and notice the bar is split into two sections. The left side features a small L-shaped wooden bar with several chairs. High round tables with stools and small tables with wooden chairs are spread throughout both sides. It features a dark wooden floor throughout.

The walls are covered in Irish-themed items, beer and liquor signs. Peek behind the bar and you’ll see a plethora of liquor, including more than 100 whiskeys. They also have 17 beers on draft, plus a few more craft varieties in cans and bottles.

I visited with a couple of buddies early in the evening, beating the dinner crowd, but it still wasn’t slow business. Once we got menus, we discovered what the real treasures were here.

There is a great burger menu, a ton of tasty appetizers and an excellent group of sandwiches, wraps and specialties. Salads are also available.

I started with Gouda mac and cheese bites from the apps menu. They were definitely GBD (golden, brown, delicious), ooey-gooey and extra smoky. Each breaded cocoon cracked open to reveal macaroni noodles and rich, smoky Gouda cheese inside. Grated Parmesan was sprinkled on top for added flavor and ranch dipping was provided for good measure. Each bite practically melted in my mouth.

It was just the beginning, as my main course was their signature Reuben. This is where the aforementioned smoker entered the mix. The sandwich was stacked high with smoked corned beef, featuring fantastic crusted edges and a sensationally smoky flavor. It turns into more of a smoked corned beef sandwich than a Reuben, in my opinion.

All of the ingredients were there, though: sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. They all came through periodically in the taste, but it was driven by the mouthwatering corned beef. It was served on marble rye bread, which was also good, but a little greasy from all the ingredients. This bad boy was very filling and should be considered a destination dish.

It came with chippers, homemade pub chips with a nice crunch and classic taste.

As for beers, I tried the Hazy Little Thing IPA by Sierra Nevada and Jam Band by Boulevard Brewery. The IPA offers a great fruity front end with classic bitterness on the back end, but not overwhelming. It’s good for casual IPA fans. Jam Band is a fruit beer, driven by the tastes of berries, most notably raspberries. It’s a little sweet, but gives a little tartness on the back end, which I enjoy.

One of the other members of my trio selected the mild jumbo chicken wings and the Irish burger with fries, while the third followed me down the Reuben rabbit hole.

The wings were huge and succulent, according to my buddy. The burger consisted of a half-pound burger with Guinness-cooked onions, smoked bacon and Dubliner cheese on a fresh artisan bun. He raved about its flavor.

I want to try their Irish egg rolls on my next visit, which is the Reuben in egg roll form.

My only complaint is the service wasn’t very friendly on our visit.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - three and half stars

Service - two and a half stars

Food - five stars

Price - $

Any idea of the name of this Irish pub and neighborhood bar in southern Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

ANSWER: McDill’s Irish Pub, 334 St. Louis Rd. in Collinsville

