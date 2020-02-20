Do you ever feel like life has completely gotten away from you? It almost feels like you wake up, the entire day is a blur, and before you know it, it’s time to go to bed and start over. Bills pile up. Someone is always calling and needing something. Emails. Phone calls. Text messages. Social media. Dinner. Deadlines. Some of us even forget to breathe. Some of us even find something or someone to blame like the government or our parents. In my opinion, victim mentality is one of the quickest ways to spiritual decay and killing our motivation for progress. When I begin assessing my life and I drive myself as far away as possible from solutions, I get further from honesty and truth. And I am sorry, but this all begins with me.

Some of us find ourselves gazing at the stars and wondering what the purpose is. We begin asking ourselves questions: “Is the work I do meaningful and purposeful?” “Is all of this worth it?” We live in a time that everything is convenient, from ordering food and having it delivered to our front door, online banking right on our cellphones, to the immediate access to porn and fresh needles for continued drug use. We are constantly bombarded with notifications from emails to social media. Don’t even get me started on politics. We have nearly lost the loving compass inside us that makes relationships meaningful and worthwhile.

I have to ask myself when was the last time I closed my eyes and felt the night breeze brush against my cheek as the orchestrated sound of crickets harmoniously played that organic tune we all remember as children. I even think to myself about the last time I ran barefoot in the grass and caught fireflies on a humid summer night and how careless and free I felt. Are we living?

We put more importance on what new show we can binge-watch on our favorite streaming service rather than sit at a dinner table with someone we may disagree with. We drive a wedge in our existence, yet run to social media and shout to the digital void of how a president of the United States should act, how ungodly other people are, or how some race is more superior or disgusting than the other. We call each other maggots and snowflakes. Daily, we become less mindful of ourselves. Someone once told me that we are slow learners and fast forgetters. Oh, how true that seems today. I don’t know about you, but it makes me, in the words of my oldest daughter, big-sad how hateful we have become.

A pot calling a kettle black is something we all do, and we do it because it is comfortable. We enjoy pets more than we do our brothers and sisters. We enjoy looking at other people’s flaws than our own. Many of us are observers who find something irregular with life and we project our misery on anyone that is within our orbit whether physically or in the digital wasteland where all of our true identities go to die. We compromise for attention, likes, and shares. We are busy, way too busy.

My mental health is important. Your mental health is important. Many of us don’t like hearing truths that make us reflect who we may be or something we may have done to someone else. If reading this made you upset or angry, I apologize. But objectively, it is probably safe to say most of us can benefit from pumping the brakes for a minute.

Slowing down and humming with the universe is important to my well-being. Slowing down and taking an honest look at myself needs to be part of my daily routine; otherwise, my ego becomes a dictator. I think we can all be dictators in some fashion; hard to admit, I know. Humility is never easy, nor is it ever achieved if I am so busy I think everyone else or institutions are the problem. Violence will not solve violence any more than me calling someone else ignorant if I am not willing to learn myself. For me to understand any of this, I must slow down and remember the words of William Shakespeare in “Julius Caesar” — “Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste death but once.”

Until next time, may the God you understand bless you, your family, your friends, and your enemies.

