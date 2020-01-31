Small but mighty

I traveled to central Madison County with a hankering for Italian fare for my latest foodie adventure.

This small Italian restaurant is a little hidden, tucked away in the back corner of a strip of businesses off a main road through town.

Once you pull into the giant parking lot adjacent to the restaurant and a few other eateries, its name is prominently displayed above the entrance.

You enter through a small vestibule into a large open dining area. Large windows peer out on two outside walls, high ceilings, yellow walls and concrete floors. Dark wooden tables and chairs are spread throughout the spacious room for patrons.

Low-light chandeliers hang from the high ceiling. It makes for a dark, intimate environment during evening dining.

There is a separate, smaller dining room with a wood-framed entrance, too.

There are multiple locations for this eatery, but this is the only one in Illinois. The other is in Missouri.

Get your mitts on a menu and you see it’s small and fairly authentic. I went with the chicken spiedini and a field greens salad with Gorgonzola cheese and balsamic vinaigrette. The other two members of my dinner party went with lasagna.

The salad arrived first and was quite large. It was heaping with greens and sliced red onions, but the driving flavors were the Gorgonzola and balsamic vinaigrette. It beautifully and seamlessly transitioned between the sweet balsamic flavor and bitterness of the Gorgonzola. It was a healthy and delicious start to the experience.

The chicken spiedini, the special on my visit, was a top-notch main course. Two generous portions of chicken skewers were served on a bed of spaghetti in a red sauce. The chicken was super tender with a light panko breading on the outside creating a rich flavor to meld with the charbroil taste of the enclosed chicken. The spaghetti noodles were thin and light, and the sweet, light red sauce was a nice finish to the flavor.

The whole experience, from the salad to the chicken spiedini, made for a great, light dinner.

I also got to pilfer a couple bites of the lasagna served to our party. They were humongous orders. It offered a tasty, rich flavor and was finished off with shaved Parmesan cheese on top for good measure.

Perusing the rest of the menu shows appetizers like bruschetta, olives and cheese and eggplant parmigiana, among others. Pastas like bolognese, tutto mare, chicken Alfredo and risotto del giorno are great choices. There are also a slew of Neapolitan pizza options and daily specials to ask about.

There is also a nice wine list available, along with a few craft beers. I went with a Civil Life brown ale on my visit, a heavier dark ale with a nutty finish. It’s a fantastic brown ale.

Any idea of the name of this Italian eatery in central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four and half stars

Service - four stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Sugo’s Spaghetteria, 243 Harvard Drive in Edwardsville