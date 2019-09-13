Small wonder

secret diner new logo

There’s something to be said about tradition and nostalgia, and this small eatery in western Madison County is bountiful with both.

The building itself has been in existence since 1950, while the restaurant has been under its current name since ‘76.

Pull into the parking lot of the aging orange building adjacent to this community’s high school and you’ll instantly be transported to a different and simpler time. The parking lot is more spacious than the building, which has an open construction. The confined kitchen area sits directly behind the counter where you can order. Another ordering option is the young waitresses quickly approaching vehicles offering car-hop service, a mostly lost art form.

My dining companion and I decided to get out of our cars and order at the window. There is only a lone old wooden bench available for patrons who eat here. It’s also orange.

Most customers order and eat in their vehicles, or get food to go. We ate at the counter so we could relish in the atmosphere of this city treasure.

It was a humid Midwestern afternoon when we visited, so be conscious that eating here may be accompanied by sweating and steady fly-swatting.

Unfortunately, summer is the wheelhouse for business at this joint. Its hours of operation are April 1 through Oct. 31. Stop by at night and check out the illuminated nostalgic sign and lights on the building. It’s a cool look.

There was a steady stream of business on our visit. I deduce it’s from the super cheap prices and classic menu. The special mini burgers and the homemade root beer are two of the biggest buys.

I decided to go with a full-size cheeseburger, a quarter-pound charbroil patty, and added mac and cheese bites and a small root beer float to round out my order. My friend selected mini tacos and a water.

Our orders arrived quickly and were piping hot. My burger arrived in a yellow plastic basket, accompanied by the mac and cheese bites in a beautiful greasy white sack.

My burger was gussied up with lettuce, tomato, onion and ketchup. I left off the mustard and pickles. It came on a big, doughy sesame seed bun. My first bite left me drooling from the awesome, classic charbroil taste. The bun added to the experience with its freshness. It was simple and scrumptious.

I was impressed as I dug into the mac and cheese bites, too. They were large triangular shapes and with each bite released ooey-gooey deliciousness. There were actual macaroni noodles inside the GBD (golden, brown, delicious) shells. It was a good companion for the burger.

The root beer float was the ultimate closer. I love how the soda forms little frozen crystals on the ice cream, creating a sugary barnacle with each bite. The root beer itself offered such a rich flavor.

My friend gobbled up his mammoth-sized mini tacos and bragged of their great flavor. And as a benefit of being the only dine-in customers, the waitress gave him a free small chocolate shake after they had made too much. It was a nice touch to a classic lunch.

This place is a palace of comfort foods with that family-friendly feel that cements its legacy. You revert back to your youth eating here and though it may not be the healthiest, you feel good when you leave.

Look at the rest of the menu for items like corn dogs, fried or grilled chicken sandwiches, catfish, cod, grilled cheese, ham and cheese, pork tenderloin or barbecue beef sandwiches. With sides like onion rings, fried mushrooms, zucchini, cauliflower and pickles, nachos, jalapeño poppers, an item called fried cheddar cheese, along with several other options, there’s plenty here.

And you can eat well under $10. That’s cheap enough to tack on a t-shirt with the place’s name, which is available for purchase. They are now accepting credit and debit cards, too.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - three and a half stars

Service - five stars

Food - four and a half stars

Price - $

Can you name this old school summer car-hop establishment in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Charlie’s Drive-In, 762 Wood River Ave. in Wood River