Social media posts show Heyen shouldn’t be in leadership position

When I decided to return to the Metro East area upon retirement, I assumed that the Godfrey community continued its enviable reputation as a somewhat progressive, enlightened community of civic-minded organizations and individuals. Imagine my surprise when I learned of the public comments of one of its leading citizens, David Heyen, the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees president.

His anti-Muslim social media posts certainly grabbed my attention. In 2019, most people have learned that attacks on individuals because of religion or sex and/or country of origin are not acceptable. At least, most individuals have learned to keep such utterances to themselves or to apologize if caught in what supporters might try to dismiss as a “slip of the tongue.” To grant Mr. Heyen the benefit of the doubt, perhaps his problem is generational. I confess to being a cohort, and I have had to personally unlearn many prejudices and biases that came with my upbringing in a small Southern Illinois town in the ‘50s. To learn that he is unrepentant, even defiant, is indeed troubling. We thought such obvious bias, especially from one in such a public position, would have gone the way of the bustle or eight-track audio tapes.

Upon further investigation, I am also concerned that he campaigned for the office, apparently with a cadre of disenchanted taxpayers, on an anti-tax platform attacking government institutions that is in vogue currently, accusing current trustees of overspending and overtaxing the taxpayers. While the anti-government, throw-the-baby-out-with-the-bathwater movement is popular currently, I find that attacks on public education and teachers especially pernicious. These attacks typically come from the elite or ruling class of plutocrats who see no value in educating the masses. To hear these sentiments mouthed by a small town — I am assuming, farm boy from Dorchester — makes no sense.

Perhaps even more alarming is Mr. Heyen’s disregard for any public input, commenting that security should “please take care of this if they’re not quiet.” I’d like to remind him that officials are elected to listen to constituents, not stifle their opinions. Words matter, Mr. Heyen, especially the words of those who represent government entities supported by taxpayers and who are elected to serve the public.

David Heyen is clearly out of his element as an official charged with the oversight — along with a responsibility to protect and nurture — one of the Godfrey community’s crown jewels.

Carol Frederick

Godfrey