Social Security benefits increase in 2020

Each year, we announce the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). By law, federal benefits increase when the cost of living rises, as measured by the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). Usually, there is an increase in the benefit amount people will receive each month, starting the following January.

Nearly 69 million Americans will see a 1.6 percent increase in their Social Security benefits and SSI payments in 2020.

Other changes that will happen in January 2020 reflect the increase in the national average wage index. For example, the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll tax will increase to $137,700 from $132,900. The earnings limit for workers who are younger than “full” retirement age (age 66 for people born in 1943 through 1954) will increase to $18,240. (We deduct $1 from benefits for each $2 earned over $18,240.)

The earnings limit for people turning 66 in 2020 will increase to $48,600. (We deduct $1 from benefits for each $3 earned over $48,600 until the month the worker turns age 66.)

In December 2019, we will post Social Security COLA notices online for retirement, survivors, and disability beneficiaries who have a my Social Security account. You will be able to view and save future COLA notices via the Message Center inside my Social Security.

You can log in to or sign up for a my Social Security account today at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to get more information about your new benefit amount. You can choose to receive an electronic notification by email, text, or both ways under Message Center Preferences. Our notification will let you know a new message is waiting for you. We will not send any personal information in the notification. The Message Center also allows you to go paperless by opting out of receiving agency notices by mail that you can get online, including annual cost-of-living adjustments and the income-related monthly adjustment amount increases. The Message Center is a secure portal where you can conveniently receive sensitive communications that we don’t send through email or text.

More information about the 2020 COLA is available at socialsecurity.gov/cola.

Need to change your name on your Social Security card?

If you’re changing your name, it’s important to let Social Security know so we can update the information we maintain, send you an updated Social Security card, and ultimately ensure we pay you accurate benefits when you retire or if you become disabled.

To change your name in our records, you must provide Social Security with documents proving your legal name change and identity. If you are a U.S. citizen, you also must provide our agency with documentation proving your U.S. citizenship. You must present original documents or copies certified by the agency that issued them. We can’t accept photocopies or notarized copies.

To prove your legal name change, you must show one of the following documents:

Marriage document

Divorce decree

Certificate of naturalization showing a new name

Court order for a name change

To prove your identity, you must show an unexpired document showing your name, identifying information, and photograph, such as one of the following:

U.S. driver’s license

State-issued non-driver’s identification card

U.S. passport

If you don’t have one of those documents available, we may be able to accept your:

Employer identification card

School identification card

Health insurance card

U.S. military identification card

To prove your U.S. citizenship, you must show one of the following documents:

U.S. birth certificate

U.S. consular report of birth abroad

U.S. passport (unexpired)

Certificate of naturalization

Certificate of citizenship

To get started, fill out the form at socialsecurity.gov/forms/ss-5.pdfand carefully follow the instructions. In most cases, you can mail your signed application with your documents to any Social Security office. We will return any documents you mail to us. You can also locate your local field office at socialsecurity.gov/locator to show your required documents in person.

In the event you need to replace a lost Social Security card to get a job or obtain government services, but you don’t need to change your name, you can — in most states and the District of Columbia — request your replacement card replacement card online using your my Social Security account at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. For additional information about Social Security Numbers, visit socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber.

Help a loved one with Social Security

The aged and people with disabilities may need extra assistance to manage their finances. If you have a loved one who needs your help, you may be able to become a representative payee. A representative payee receives the beneficiary’s payments and is given the authority to manage them on the beneficiary’s behalf. We recognize that turning someone’s finances over to someone else is a big deal, so we make sure the beneficiary needs the help and that you are the best person to offer that help. We may also monitor that you spend the benefits appropriately on behalf of the beneficiary. If we choose you to serve as a representative payee, that appointment is only to manage Social Security and SSI funds, not to manage non-Social Security money or medical matters.

As a representative payee, you must know what the beneficiary’s needs are so you can decide the best use of benefits for their care and well-being. Each year, Social Security may ask you to complete an annual Representative Payee Report to account for the benefits you’ve received and spent on their behalf. You can either fill out the form and return it to Social Security or go online at socialsecurity.gov/payee to file the report.

Because of a recent change in the law, we no longer require the following payees to complete the annual report:

Natural or adoptive parents of a minor child beneficiary who primarily reside in the same household as the child

Legal guardians of a minor child beneficiary who primarily reside in the same household as the child

Natural or adoptive parents of a disabled adult beneficiary who primarily reside in the same household with the beneficiary

Spouse of a beneficiary

We’ve also made it easier for caregivers who are representative payees to do business with us. If you’re a representative payee, check out our new Representative Payee Portal at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount, which lets representative payees conduct their own business or manage direct deposits, wage reporting, and annual reporting for their beneficiaries.

You can read more about becoming a representative payee at socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10076.pdf.

Do you think your Medicare income-related premium is wrong?

Social Security cares about accuracy and we want you to get the exact benefit amount you deserve. Changes in the law affect how we calculate monthly Medicare Part B (medical insurance) and Medicare prescription drug coverage premiums.

Medicare Part B provides coverage for physician services, outpatient hospital services, certain home health services, durable medical equipment, and other items. Most beneficiaries will pay a standard premium for Part B coverage. Some beneficiaries may also pay a late enrollment surcharge. A small number of beneficiaries with higher incomes will pay a higher Part B premium based on their income.

Medicare prescription drug coverage helps pay for prescription drugs. Plan costs vary depending on the plan, and on whether you get Extra Help with your portion of the Medicare prescription drug costs. A small number of beneficiaries with higher incomes will pay a higher prescription drug premium based on their income.

If you’re a Medicare beneficiary who must pay more for your Medicare Part B or Medicare prescription drug coverage premium because of your income, and you disagree with the decision, you may request an appeal. The fastest and easiest way to file an appeal is by visiting socialsecurity.gov/disability/appeal.

You can also read more at socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10125.pdf.

If your income has gone down because of specific circumstances, or if you filed an amended tax return, you can ask for a new decision without having to file an appeal. See our fact sheet, Medicare Premiums: Rules for Higher-Income Beneficiaries (SSA Publication No. 05-10536) at socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10536.pdf. You don’t have to file an appeal to get a new decision.

Questions

General

Question: My daughter just joined a nonprofit charity and is helping victims of natural disasters. She gets a salary. We were wondering if she has to pay Social Security tax.

Answer: Yes, people who work for nonprofits and who receive a salary must pay Social Security tax just like everyone else. It is commendable that she is helping people in need. But the fact is that she is also a wage-earner. Those wages and the Social Security tax she pays on them will offer her financial relief in the future, when it comes time to apply for Social Security. So she is really helping herself, too. For more information, visit our electronic publication, How You Earn Credits at socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

Question: Why is it so important that my baby have a Social Security number?

Answer: Your child may need a Social Security number if you are planning to open a bank account, buy savings bonds, obtain medical coverage, or apply for government services for the child. Your child will also need a Social Security number if you are going to declare him or her on your taxes. Getting a Social Security number for your newborn is voluntary, but it is a good idea to apply when your child is born. You can apply for a Social Security number for your baby when you apply for your baby’s birth certificate. The state agency that issues birth certificates will give us your child’s information and we will mail you a Social Security card with the child’s Social Security number. Visit socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber for more information.

Retirement

Question: Why doesn’t my estimate using the Retirement Estimator take into account my work as a teacher?

Answer: If you work for a state or local government agency — including a school system, college, or university — your earnings may not be covered by Social Security. If you are covered only by your state or local pension plan and you don’t pay Social Security taxes, your earnings won’t be shown on your Social Security record. (Your record will show your Medicare wages if you pay into that program.) For information on how your pension from noncovered state or local employment may affect the amount of your Social Security benefit, visit socialsecurity.gov/retire2/wep-chart.htm.

Question: Can I delay my retirement benefits and receive benefits as a spouse only? How does that work?

Answer: It depends on your date of birth. If you were born on or before Jan. 1, 1954, and your spouse is receiving Social Security benefits, you can apply for retirement benefits on your spouse’s record as long as you are at your full retirement age. You then will earn delayed retirement credits up to age 70, as long as you do not collect benefits on your own work record. Later, when you do begin receiving benefits on your own record, those payments could very well be higher than they would have been otherwise. If you were born on or after Jan. 2, 1954, and wish to receive benefits, you must file for all benefits for which you are eligible. Social Security will determine the benefits you are eligible for and pay you accordingly. For individuals born on or after Jan. 2, 1954, there is no longer an option to select which benefit you would like to receive, even beyond your full retirement age. Widows are an exception, as they can choose to take their deceased spouse’s benefit without filing for their own. For more information, visit socialsecurity.gov.

Disability

Question: Will my Social Security disability benefit increase if my condition gets worse or I develop additional health problems?

Answer: No. We do not base your Social Security benefit amount on the severity of your disability. The amount you are paid is based on your average lifetime earnings before your disability began. If you go back to work after getting disability benefits, you may be able to get a higher benefit based on those earnings. In addition, we have incentives that allow you to work temporarily without losing your disability benefits. For more information about disability benefits, read our publications Disability Benefits and Working While Disabled — How We Can Help. Both are available online at socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

Question: How does Social Security decide if I am disabled?

Answer: For an adult to be considered disabled, Social Security must determine that you are unable to do the work you did before and that, based on your age, education, and work experience, you are unable to adjust to any other work that exists in significant numbers in the national economy. Also, your disability must last or be expected to last for at least one year or to result in death. Social Security pays for total disability only. No benefits are payable for partial disability or short-term disability (less than a year). For more information, read our publication, Disability Benefits, at socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

Supplemental Security Income

Question: How do I report a change of address if I’m getting Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?

Answer: A person receiving SSI must report any change of address by calling our toll-free number, 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), or by visiting a local office within 10 days after the month the change occurs. You cannot complete a change of address online. You should report your new address to Social Security so you can continue to get mail from Social Security when necessary, even if you get your benefits electronically by direct deposit or Direct Express. Learn more about SSI at socialsecurity.gov/ssi.

Question: I am receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Can my children receive dependent’s benefits based on my benefits?

Answer: No. SSI benefits are based on the needs of one individual and are paid only to the qualifying person. Disabled children are potentially eligible for SSI, but there are no spouse’s, dependent children’s, or survivors benefits payable as there are with Social Security benefits. For more information, see our publication, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), available online at socialsecurity.gov/pubs. Simply type the title of the publication in the publication search box at the top of the page. You also may want to read Understanding Supplemental Security Income (SSI), available at socialsecurity.gov/ssi/text-understanding-ssi.htm. For even more information, visit socialsecurity.gov.

Medicare

Question: I have medical coverage through my employer. Do I have to take Medicare Part B?

Answer: You are not required to take Medicare Part B if you are covered by a group healthcare plan based on either your employment or the employment of a spouse. When your coverage ends, you may contact Social Security to request a special enrollment for Medicare Part B. We will need to verify your coverage through your employer in order for you to be eligible for a special enrollment. For more information, visit medicare.gov.

Question: I have diabetes and I have to take insulin. Is my insulin covered by Medicare?

Answer: Medicare Part B does not cover insulin unless use of an insulin pump is medically necessary. However, certain Medicare Part D prescription drug plans may cover insulin and certain supplies used to inject insulin, like syringes. For more information, visit medicare.gov/coverage/insulin.html.

Betsy Buchheit is Social Security district manager in Alton.

