Social Security celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Buchheit

At SSA, we strive to deliver great customer service and easy-to-access information about our services. If Spanish is your primary language, you can visit www.ssa.gov/espanol, our Spanish-language website. There, you can find information about how to get a Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for benefits, manage your benefits, and much more. Spanish-speaking customers wishing to speak with a representative and apply for retirement, disability, survivor, and other benefits, as well as Medicare, can call us at 1-800-772-1213.

We also provide many publications in Spanish on popular topics like:

Retirement, Disability, and Survivors benefits;

Retirement planning;

Online services information;

Medicare; and

Supplemental Security Income.

You can find them at www.ssa.gov/espanol/publicaciones/. You can also visit www.ssa.gov/espanol for other resources in Spanish. Share these resources with friends and family who may need them.

See your lifetime earnings with my Social Security

Did you know you can see your work history online all the way back to your first job? Your earnings history is a record of your progress toward your Social Security benefits. We keep track of your earnings so we can pay you the benefits you’ve earned over your lifetime. This is why reviewing your Social Security earnings record is so important.

If an employer didn’t properly report just one year of your earnings to us, your future benefit payments could be less than they should be. Over the course of a lifetime, that could cost you tens of thousands of dollars in retirement or other benefits to which you are entitled. It’s important to identify reporting problems as soon as possible. As time passes, you may no longer have easy access to past tax documents, and some employers may no longer exist or be able to provide past payroll information.

While it’s your employer’s responsibility to provide accurate earnings information to us, you should still review and inform us of any errors or omissions so you get credit for the contributions you’ve made through payroll taxes. You’re the only person who can look at your lifetime earnings record and verify that it’s complete and correct.

The easiest way to verify your earnings record is to visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount and set up or sign in to your personal my Social Security account. You should review each year of listed earnings carefully and confirm them using your own records, such as W-2s and tax returns. Keep in mind that earnings from this year and last year may not be listed yet.

You can find detailed instructions on how to correct your Social Security earnings record at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10081.pdf.

Let your friends and family know they can access important information like this any time at www.ssa.gov and do much of their business with us online.

Three ways to use Social Security online

There are many online sources for Social Security information, but you need to make sure you’re getting the right information. By using www.ssa.gov, you know that what you’re reading and watching is approved by our experts and specifically created for you. Here are three of our resources where you can find valuable information about your Social Security benefits.

Our blog – Stay informed about our latest news, retirement planning tips, and other helpful information. Our blog at blog.ssa.gov features messages direct from our commissioner, as well as information from expert contributors. From there, you can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, where you can watch our popular videos.

my Social Security – You’re in control with many services available online through my Social Security. Creating a secure account will help you conduct Social Security business from home. With your personal my Social Security account, you can:

Estimate your future benefits with our Retirement Calculator to compare different dates or ages to begin receiving benefits.

Check the status of your Social Security application.

Review your work history.

If you already receive benefits, you can also:

Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter.

Set up or change your direct deposit.

Change your address.

Request a replacement Medicare card.

Get a Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099).

You may also be able to quickly request a replacement card online with a my Social Security account, if you meet certain qualifications listed at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Frequently Asked Questions – Do you have to pay taxes on Social Security benefits? How do you apply for Social Security retirement benefits? What is your full retirement age? Discover the answers to your Social Security related questions at our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq.

With so many services available online, we are here for you when your schedule allows. Be sure to tell friends and family about all the business they can do with us from the comfort of their home at www.ssa.gov.

When should you start receiving Social Security benefits?

We’re often asked, “What’s the best age to start receiving retirement benefits?” The answer is: there’s not a single “best age” for everyone. The most important thing is to make an informed decision. Base your decision about when to apply for benefits on your individual and family circumstances.

Would it be better for you to start getting benefits early with a smaller monthly amount for more years, or wait for a larger monthly payment over a shorter time frame? The answer is personal and depends on several factors, such as your current cash needs, your current health, and your family longevity. You should also consider plans to work in retirement and other sources of retirement income. Most importantly, study your future financial needs and obligations, and calculate your future Social Security benefit.

We encourage you to weigh all the facts carefully before making the crucial decision about when to begin receiving Social Security benefits. This decision affects the monthly benefit you will receive for the rest of your life, and may affect benefit protection for your survivors.

SSA’s new retirement portal

Our new retirement portal is more user-friendly and easier to navigate, whether you’re ready to learn about, apply for, or manage your retirement benefits. The redesigned portal will make it easier for you to find and read about retirement benefits, with fewer pages and clearer information. We condensed and rewrote most of the pages to make them easier to understand. The portal is compatible for use on mobile devices so you can learn and do what you want from wherever you want.

Our retirement webpage has information including:

Retirement publications;

Benefit calculators;

Retirement benefits estimates;

Full retirement age information; and

Spouse benefits.

You and your loved ones can access all of these resources at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.

Learn online with Social Security

With more people learning online, we would like to highlight some of the digital resources we have for educators. Chances are a student will know someone who receives retirement or disability benefits. This could be a way to relate our many programs to a new audience. Showing young people that our programs help wounded warriors and children with disabilities can help them develop greater empathy and provide a path to inspired learning.

We offer an educator’s toolkit teachers can use to engage students and educate them on our programs. The toolkit includes:

Lesson plans with objectives;

Infographics and handouts for each lesson plan;

Links to Social Security web pages;

Talking points; and

Quiz questions and answers.

You can access the toolkit at www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/educators.html.

Parents are a child’s first educators. You can use our toolkit to introduce your child or grandchild to the importance of having a social safety net for hard-working Americans.

We value and welcome the efforts all teachers make to educate America’s young people, and we want to help spark discussions with students about the benefits Social Security provides to millions of people. Please share our toolkit with your favorite educators today.

Social Security informing you about recent scams

The most effective way to defeat scammers is to know how to identify scams. You should just hang up on any call you’re uncertain of and ignore suspicious emails. Scammers are always finding new ways to steal your money and personal information by exploiting your fears.

One common tactic scammers use is posing as federal agents and other law enforcement. They may claim your Social Security number is linked to a crime. They may even threaten to arrest you if you do not comply with their instructions. Just hang up.

As a reminder, you should continue to remain vigilant of phone calls when someone says there’s a problem with your Social Security number or your benefits. If you owe money to Social Security, we will mail you a letter explaining your rights, payment options, and information about appealing.

There are a few ways you can identify a scam call. If you do business with us, remember that we will never:

Threaten you with benefit suspension, arrest, or other legal action unless you pay a fine or fee.

Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment.

Require payment by retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency, or prepaid debit card.

Demand secrecy from you in handling a Social Security-related problem.

Send official letters or reports containing personally identifiable information via email.

If you do not have ongoing business with our agency, it is unlikely we will contact you. If you get a suspicious call claiming to be from Social Security, you should hang up and report it to our law enforcement office at oig.ssa.gov.

Questions

General

Question: My child, who gets Social Security, will be attending his last year of high school in the fall. He turns 18 in a few months. Do I need to fill out a form for his benefits to continue?

Answer: Yes. You should receive a form, SSA-1372-BK, in the mail about three months before your son’s birthday. Your son needs to complete the form and get it to his school’s office for certification. Then, you need to return page two and the certified page three back to Social Security for processing. If you can’t find the form we mailed to you, you can find it online at: www.socialsecurity.gov/forms/ssa-1372.pdf.

Question: I noticed that my date of birth in Social Security’s records is wrong. How do I get that corrected?

Answer: To change the date of birth shown on our records, take the following steps:

Complete an Application For A Social Security Card (Form SS-5);

Show us documents proving:

U.S. citizenship (if you have not previously established your citizenship with us);

Age; and

Identity; then

Mail your completed application and documents to your local Social Security office.

Note that all documents must be either originals or copies certified by the issuing agency. We cannot accept photocopies or notarized copies of documents. For details on the documents, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ss5doc.

Retirement

Question: I worked the first part of the year, but plan to retire this month. Will Social Security count the amount I earn for this year when I retire?

Answer: Yes. If you retire mid-year, we count your earnings for the entire year. We have a special “earnings test” rule we apply to annual earnings, usually in the first year of retirement. Under this rule, you get a full payment for any whole month we consider you retired regardless of your yearly earnings. We consider you retired during any month your earnings are below the monthly earnings limit, or if you have not performed substantial services in self-employment. We do not consider income earned, beginning with the month you reach full retirement age. Learn more about the earnings test rule at www.socialsecurity.gov/retire2/rule.htm.

Question: I am nearing my full retirement age, but I plan to keep working after I apply for Social Security benefits. Will my benefits be reduced because of my income?

Answer: No. If you start receiving benefits after you’ve reached your full retirement age, you can work while you receive Social Security and your current benefit will not be reduced because of the earned income. If you keep working, it could mean a higher benefit for you in the future. Higher benefits can be important to you later in life and increase the future benefit amounts your survivors could receive. If you begin receiving benefits before your full retirement age, your earnings could reduce your monthly benefit amount. After you reach full retirement age, we recalculate your benefit amount to leave out the months when we reduced or withheld benefits due to your excess earnings. Learn more about Social Security reading our publication, How Work Affects Your Benefits, at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/10069.html.

Disability

Question: I need to apply for disability benefits. Where do I start?

Answer: Begin by looking at our Disability Starter Kit. You can find it online at www.socialsecurity.gov/disability/disability_starter_kits.htm or you can request a copy by calling 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). The Disability Starter Kit will help you prepare for your application and interview. When you are ready, you can apply online at www.socialsecurity.gov/applyfordisability or make an appointment to apply over the phone with a local Social Security office. Remember, our online disability application is convenient and secure. Find it and more at www.socialsecurity.gov.

Question: How do I know if I have worked long enough to qualify for Social Security disability benefits?

Answer: You must have worked long enough — and recently enough — under Social Security to qualify for disability benefits. Social Security work credits are based on your total yearly wages or self-employment income. You can earn up to four credits each year. The amount needed for a credit changes from year to year. The number of work credits you need to qualify for disability benefits depends on your age when you become disabled. Generally, you need 40 credits, 20 of which you earned in the last 10 years, ending with the year you become disabled. However, younger workers may qualify with fewer credits. To learn more, see our Disability Planner at www.socialsecurity.gov/planners/disability.

Supplemental Security Income

Question: What is the purpose of Supplemental Security Income, or SSI?

Answer: The purpose of SSI is to help aged, blind, and disabled people who have little income and few resources to support themselves. It provides financial assistance to meet basic needs for food, clothing, and shelter. You can receive SSI even if you have not worked and paid into Social Security. SSI is a federal income supplement program funded by general tax revenues (not Social Security taxes). Find out more at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi.

Question: What do I need to report to Social Security if I get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments?

Answer: You need to report any changes that may affect your payment amount. This includes changes in your income or resources. You must report changes of address, changes in your living arrangements, and changes in your earned and unearned income. To learn more about SSI, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi.

Medicare

Question: If I retire at age 62, will I be eligible for Medicare?

Answer: No. Medicare starts when you reach 65. If you retire at 62, you may be able to continue medical insurance coverage through your employer or purchase it from a private insurance company until you become eligible for Medicare. For more information, read Medicare at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs, or call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

Question: Is it true that if you have low income you can get help paying your Medicare premiums?

Answer: Yes. If your income and resources are limited, your state may be able to help with your Medicare Part B premium, deductibles, and coinsurance amounts. State rules vary on the income and resources that apply. Contact your state or local medical assistance, social services, or welfare office, or call the Medicare hotline, 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), and ask about the Medicare Savings Programs. If you have limited income and resources, you also may be able to get help paying for prescription drug coverage under Medicare Part D. Call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or visit any Social Security office. Also, see our publication, Medicare, at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/10043.html. For even more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov.

Betsy Buchheit is Social Security district manager in Alton.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter