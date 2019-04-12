Social Security honors and supports military members

Buchheit

Every year, on Memorial Day, the nation honors service members who have given their lives for our freedom. Social Security acknowledges the sacrifice of our military’s service members, and we honor these heroes and their families who may need help through the benefits we provide.

Widows, widowers, and their dependent children may be eligible for Social Security survivors benefits. You can learn more about those benefits at socialsecurity.gov/survivors.

It’s also important to recognize those service members who have been wounded. Social Security offers benefits to protect veterans when an injury prevents them from returning to active duty or performing other work.

Wounded military service members can also receive expedited processing of their Social Security disability claims. For example, Social Security will expedite disability claims filed by veterans who have a 100 percent Permanent & Total compensation rating from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Both the VA and Social Security have disability programs. You may find that you qualify for disability benefits through one program but not the other, or that you qualify for both. Depending on the situation, some family members of military personnel, including dependent children, and, in some cases, spouses, may be eligible to receive Social Security benefits. You can get answers to commonly asked questions and find useful information about the application process at socialsecurity.gov/woundedwarriors.

Service members can also receive Social Security in addition to military retirement benefits. The good news is that your military retirement benefit generally does not reduce your Social Security retirement benefit. Learn more about Social Security retirement benefits at socialsecurity.gov/retirement. You may also want to visit the Military Service page of our Retirement Planner, available at socialsecurity.gov/planners/retire/veterans.html.

Please share this information with a military family who may not know about these benefits. In acknowledgment of those heroes who died for our country, those who served, and those who serve today, we at Social Security honor and thank you.

Betsy Buchheit is Social Security district manager in Alton.

Educating students about Social Security

In May, we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week and honor all of the educators who are preparing students for the future. Social Security knows that a well-informed instructor is usually the best one suited to educate others. That’s why we have online resources that are easy to access and share.

Social Security’s Educator Toolkit is a rich resource for teachers and advocates. Our Information for Educators page contains information and resources to engage students and to educate them on Social Security. It includes:

Infographics and handouts for each lesson plan

Links to Social Security webpages

Talking points

Quiz questions and answers

Here’s a brief sample appropriate for high school students:

Start the discussion by asking the students what they think they know about Social Security and if they think Social Security is important to them as high school students. Capture key words/phrases on the board/screen to keep for future discussion.

You can access the toolkit at socialsecurity.gov/thirdparty/educators.html.

It’s important for students to understand why Social Security was created, and why it is essential to their lives today and in the future. This knowledge and understanding will provide students a strong base on which to build their financial future.

Young workers can also see how Social Security directly relates to them at our students website at socialsecurity.gov/people/students.

At Social Security, we appreciate informed people speaking about our programs and benefits in a thoughtful and informed way. We value and welcome the efforts all teachers make to educate America’s young people.

Connect with Social Security on social media

We strive to keep you informed with accurate and helpful information. Over the last decade, Social Security’s communications strategy has evolved to include electronic messages, through our social media channels. You can share Social Security information, including links to our online tools, with a click of a button.

Using Facebook, we can reach millions of people on a platform they’re familiar with and comfortable navigating. We can cross generational divides as we encourage users to share their personal experiences with Social Security programs, such as disability, survivors, and retirement benefits. You can follow us and repost our articles at facebook.com/socialsecurity.

Our newest social media outlet is our Instagram account. As we do on Facebook, we share stories and resources that can help you and your loved ones. Check out our new Instagram page at Instagram.com/SocialSecurity

Have you seen us on YouTube? Our diverse collection of videos covers veterans benefits, online services, retirement, Social Security scams, and more. We also offer more in-depth instructions about filing disability claims. Some of our videos are in Spanish as well. You can view and easily share our videos at youtube.com/SocialSecurity.

Twitter is another powerful tool we use to keep people informed. We use it to announce new my Social Security features and other service or program changes. You can join our many followers at twitter.com/socialsecurity.

You also should check out our blog, Social Security Matters. You can subscribe and read up-to-date columns about programs, policy, and people like you who are helped by Social Security every day. Read more at blog.socialsecurity.gov.

Connecting with us on social media helps you share important information and knowledge with the people you care about. Follow along and share our pages with someone who you want to positively affect today. See all of our social media channels at socialsecurity.gov/socialmedia.

Spruce up your financial plan with Social Security

Now that tax season is over, it’s probably a good time to evaluate some financial “best practices” for the rest of the year. A good spring-cleaning can clear out the clutter to let you see a clear path for your future. Social Security is always here to help. Even if you just started working, now is the time to start preparing for retirement. Achieving the dream of a secure, comfortable retirement is much easier with a strong financial plan.

Tip 1: Start early

Our online retirement planning resources are helpful to people at any stage of their career. Our many calculators, Benefit Eligibility Screening Tool, and disability resources are all available at socialsecurity.gov/planners. From here, you can read and download publications and also email and share with colleagues, friends, and family. Remember, the earlier you start, the better chance you have at saving what you need.

Tip 2: Be informed

We’re often asked, “What’s the best age to start receiving retirement benefits?” The answer is that there’s no single “best age” for everyone and, ultimately, it’s your choice. The most important thing is to make an informed decision, based on your individual and family circumstances. To help you make that decision, see our retirement publications at socialsecurity.gov/pubs/?topic=Retirement.

Tip 3: Estimate the benefits you might get

Knowing the amount of money you could get is pivotal in planning your finances. With the Retirement Estimator, you can plug in some basic information to get an instant, personalized estimate of your future benefits. Try out different scenarios, such as higher or lower future earnings amounts and various retirement dates to see the various potential effects on your future benefit amounts. Visit socialsecurity.gov/benefits/retirement/estimator.html.

Social Security can help you spring into action and take control of your future with the proper planning tools. Share these online resources with friends and family so they, too, will have the tools.

Questions

General

Question: I got married and I need to change my name in Social Security’s records. What do I do?

Answer: If you change your name due to marriage or for any other reason, you’ll need to report the change and get a corrected Social Security card with your new name. You will need to fill out Form SS-5. You can get a copy of this form by visiting socialsecurity.gov/ss5doc or by calling our toll-free number (800) 772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). You’ll also need to provide the original marriage certificate showing your new and old names. You can mail or take the documentation to your local Social Security office. In some cases, we may need other forms of documentation as well. For more information, visit socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber.

Question: I applied for a replacement Social Security card last week but haven’t received it yet. When should I expect to receive my new card?

Answer: You’ll usually receive your replacement card in about 10 to 14 days. We work hard to protect you, to prevent identity theft, and to ensure the integrity of your Social Security number. To do that, we have to verify documents you present as proof of identity. In some cases, we must verify the documents before we can issue the card. For more information about your Social Security card and number, visit socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber.

Retirement

Question: I served in the military, and I’ll receive a military pension when I retire. Will that affect my Social Security benefits?

Answer: You can get both Social Security retirement benefits and military retirement at the same time. Generally, we don’t reduce your Social Security benefits because of your military benefits. When you’re ready to apply for Social Security retirement benefits, go to socialsecurity.gov/applyonline. This is the fastest and easiest way to apply. For your convenience, you can always save your progress during your application and complete it later. We thank you for your military service!

Question: Why doesn’t my estimate using the Retirement Estimator take into account my work as a teacher? I’ve worked for 20 years for the state and thought it would count.

Answer: If you work for a state or local government agency — including a school system, college, or university — your earnings may not be covered by Social Security. If you are covered only by your state or local pension plan and you don’t pay Social Security taxes, your earnings won’t be shown on your Social Security record. (Your record will show your Medicare wages if you pay into that program.) For information on how your pension from non-covered state or local employment may affect the amount of your Social Security benefit, visit socialsecurity.gov/retire2/wep-chart.htm.

Disability

Question: How do I apply for disability benefits? How long does it take to get a decision after I apply for disability benefits?

Answer: You can apply for disability benefits online at socialsecurity.gov/benefits/. To get a decision on your disability application usually takes three to five months. The time frame can vary depending on:

The nature of your disability;

How quickly we can get your medical evidence from your doctor or other medical source;

Whether it’s necessary to send you for a medical examination; and

Whether we review your application for quality purposes.

Create or sign in to your personal my Social Security account at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to check your claim status.

Question: Will my Social Security disability benefit increase if my condition gets worse or I develop additional health problems?

Answer: No. We do not base your Social Security benefit amount on the severity of your disability. The amount you are paid is based on your average lifetime earnings before your disability began. If you go back to work after getting disability benefits, you may be able to get a higher benefit based on those earnings. In addition, we have incentives that allow you to work temporarily without losing your disability benefits. For more information about disability benefits, read our publications Disability Benefits and Working While Disabled — How We Can Help. Both are available online at socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

Supplemental Security Income

Question: I’m 38 years old and have been approved to receive Supplemental Security Income disability benefits. I was surprised to learn that my payment will be reduced because I live with my mom. Why’s that?

Answer: SSI is a needs-based program, so any other income you receive — including non-monetary income such as help with your bills or other expenses — can have an effect on your benefit payment. Your SSI payments may be reduced if you are receiving food, shelter, or monetary assistance. If you move, or if the situation in your mom’s household changes, be sure to contact Social Security. For more information, visit socialsecurity.gov/ssi.

Question: My parents recently moved in to a retirement community and are signing their house over to me. Can I still get Supplemental Security Income or will home ownership make me ineligible?

Answer: You can own a home and still receive SSI as long as you live in the home you own. In most cases, when determining SSI eligibility, we don’t count as a resource the home you own and live in or the car you use. For more information about SSI and Social Security, visit socialsecurity.gov or call us at (800) 772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

Medicare

Question: If I retire at age 62, will I be eligible for Medicare?

Answer: No. Medicare starts when you reach 65. If you retire at 62, you may be able to continue medical insurance coverage through your employer or purchase it from a private insurance company until you become eligible for Medicare. For more information, read Medicare at socialsecurity.gov/pubs, or call us at (800) 772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

Question: I have medical coverage through my employer. Do I have to take Medicare Part B?

Answer: You are not required to take Medicare Part B if you are covered by a group healthcare plan based on either your employment or the employment of a spouse. When your coverage ends, you may contact Social Security to request a special enrollment for Medicare Part B. We will need to verify your coverage through your employer for you to be eligible for a special enrollment. For more information, visit medicare.gov.