Social Security to announce top 10 baby names

Each May, Social Security releases the top 10 baby names of the previous year. Along with a name, almost every newborn receives a Social Security number at birth. Your name is what makes you, you! Your name is linked to your Social Security number, and it connects you to important national programs, such as disability, retirement, and survivors benefits.

Are you thinking about having children or already expecting a newborn? If so, at the top of your new parent or guardian to-do list should be “get my child a Social Security number.” It’s one of the first steps that you can take to protect their bright future. To learn more about this topic, read our Social Security Numbers for Children publication at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10023.pdf and explore our Parents and Guardians page at www.ssa.gov/people/parents.

Are you curious where your own name appears in the baby names list? See how your name ranks, as far back as 1879 at www.ssa.gov/oact/babynames. Be sure to view the latest top 10 baby names when we release them in time for Mother’s Day.

Social Security honors our military heroes

On Memorial Day, our nation honors military service members who have given their lives for our country. Families, friends, and communities pause to remember the many great sacrifices of our military and ensure their legacy lives on in the freedoms we all enjoy. We recognize these heroes who, in President Lincoln’s words, “gave the last full measure of devotion.”

The benefits we provide can help the families of military service members. For example, widows, widowers, and their dependent children may be eligible for Social Security survivors benefits. You can learn more about those benefits at www.ssa.gov/survivors.

We also offer support to our wounded warriors. Social Security benefits protect veterans when an injury prevents them from returning to active duty or performing other work. Wounded military service members can receive expedited processing of their Social Security disability claims.Are you a veteran with a 100 percent Permanent & Total compensation rating from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs? We will expedite your disability claim. Both the Department of Veteran Affairs and the Social Security Administration have disability programs.You may qualify for disability benefits through one program but not the other, or you may qualify for both. Depending on your situation, some of your family members, including your dependent children or spouse, may be eligible to receive Social Security benefits.

Want more information? Visit www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors for answers to commonly asked questions or to find information about the application process.

Thinking about retirement? Military service members can receive Social Security benefits in addition to their military retirement benefits. For details, read the Military Service page of our Retirement Planner, available at www.ssa.gov/planners/retire/veterans.html.

Please share this information with the military families in your community. To the veterans who bravely served and died for our country, and to the military service members who serve today, we honor and thank you.

Eligibility for spouse’s benefits

With more than 80 years of service, the Social Security Administration has helped secure today and tomorrow with financial benefits, information, and tools that support you throughout life’s journey. In May, we recognize Older Americans month and we encourage you to participate by learning about available Social Security benefits. Did you know that you may be able to receive benefits on your spouse’s record if you have not worked or do not have enough Social Security credits to qualify for your own Social Security benefits? To qualify for spouse’s benefits, you must be:

62 years of age or older; or

Any age and care for a child who is younger than age 16 or who is disabled and entitled to receive benefits on your spouse’s record.

Your full spouse’s benefit could be up to one-half the amount your spouse is entitled to receive at his or her full retirement age. If you choose to receive spouse’s benefits before you reach full retirement age, you will get a permanently reduced benefit.

If you wait until you reach full retirement age to receive benefits, you will receive your full spouse’s benefit amount — up to half the amount your spouse can receive. You will also get your full spouse’s benefit if you care for a child who is younger than age 16 or who has a disability and is entitled to receive benefits on your spouse’s record.

If your benefits as a spouse are higher than your own retirement benefits, you will get a combination of benefits that equal the higher spouse benefit. For example, Sandy qualifies for a retirement benefit of $250 and a spouse’s benefit of $400. At her full retirement age, she will receive her own $250 retirement benefit. We will add $150 from her spouse’s benefit, for a total of $400.

Want to apply for either your or your spouse’s benefits? Are you at least 61 years and 8 months old? Visit www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement to learn more about the process.

Are you divorced, but your marriage lasted at least 10 years? You may be able to get benefits on your former spouse’s record. Explore more about your eligibility by visiting our Benefits Planner page at www.ssa.gov/planners/retire/divspouse.html for more information.

Social Security supports teachers

This year, we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week from May 4 through May 8 and honor all educators who prepare our students for the future. We know that well-informed instructors can have a powerful influence on their students. That’s why we have easy to access, shareable online resources for teachers to engage students and educate them on Social Security.

Don’t miss out on our Educator Toolkit! The toolkit includes:

Lesson plans with objectives;

Infographics and handouts for each lesson plan;

Links to Social Security web pages;

Talking points; and

Quiz questions and answers.

You can access the toolkit at www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/educators.html.

We value and welcome the efforts all teachers make to educate America’s young people, and we want to help spark discussion with students about Social Security. Please share our toolkit with your favorite educators today.

Social Security protects your investment

We provide benefits to about one-fifth of the American population and help protect workers, children, people with disabilities, and the elderly. In 2020, we will pay about $1 trillion in Social Security benefits to roughly 65 million people.

One of our most important responsibilities is to protect the hard-earned money you pay into Social Security, which is why we have zero tolerance for fraud. We take fraud claims seriously and investigate them thoroughly. We respond quickly and decisively to prevent and detect fraud. For example, we monitor transactions to detect actions that demonstrate an intent to defraud the American people. We will continue to innovate and develop anti-fraud initiatives because any level of fraud is unacceptable.

Recently, we launched a public service announcement as our latest effort to caution you about the ongoing nationwide telephone scam. The video features a message from our commissioner, Andrew Saul. Along with our Office of the Inspector General, we continue to receive reports about fraudulent phone calls, text messages, and emails from people who falsely claim that they are government employees. The scammers play on emotions like fear to convince people to provide personal information or money in cash, wire transfers, or gift cards. Fraudsters also email fake documents in attempts to get people to comply with their demands.

“I want every American to know that if a suspicious caller states there is a problem with their Social Security number or account, they should hang up and never give the caller money or personal information," Saul said. "People should then go online to report the scam call to Social Security.”

You can report these scams at oig.ssa.gov.

Learn how to protect yourself and report any suspicious calls or emails right away. If you have already been a victim of one of these scams, please do not be embarrassed. Instead, report the scam at oig.ssa.gov so we can stop these scammers and protect others. Please share our new Public Service Announcement video with your friends and family at www.youtube.com/socialsecurity.

You can also share our publication, Social Security Protects Your Investment, at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10004.pdf.

Questions and answers

General

Question: What can I do at www.socialsecurity.gov?

Answer: There are many things you can do on Social Security’s website. You can conduct most of your Social Security business with us online at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. You can get an estimate of future benefits, find out if you qualify for benefits now, and even apply for benefits. You can complete a number of other tasks online, too, including replacing your Social Security card in some states. You can estimate your retirement benefit using our Retirement Estimator, which allows you to get an instant, personalized estimate of your future benefit based on different retirement ages and scenarios. You can even open your own my Social Security account to plan for and manage your benefits at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

Question: How can I get a copy of my Social Security Statement?

Answer: You can get your personal Social Security Statement online by using your personal my Social Security account. If you don’t yet have an account, you can easily create one. Your online Statement gives you secure and convenient access to your earnings records. It also shows estimates for retirement, disability, and survivors benefits you and your family may be eligible for.

To set up or use your account to get your online Social Security Statement, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

We also mail Statements to workers age 60 and over who aren’t receiving Social Security benefits and do not yet have a my Social Security account. We mail the Statements three months prior to your birthday.

Retirement

Question: Why doesn’t my estimate using the Retirement Estimator take into account my work as a teacher? I’ve taught for 20 years and thought it would count.

Answer: If you work for a state or local government agency — including a school system, college, or university — your earnings may not be covered by Social Security. If you are covered only by your state or local pension plan and you don't pay Social Security taxes, your earnings won't be shown on your Social Security record. (Your record will show your Medicare wages if you pay into that program.) For information on how your pension from non-covered state or local employment may affect the amount of your Social Security benefit, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/retire2/wep-chart.htm.

Question: I've decided I want to retire. Now what do I do?

Answer: The fastest and easiest way to apply for retirement benefits is to go to www.socialsecurity.gov/retireonline. You can use our online application to apply for Social Security retirement or spouses benefits if you:

are at least 61 years and 8 months old;

are not currently receiving benefits on your own Social Security record;

currently receiving benefits on your own Social Security record; have not already applied for retirement benefits; and

want your benefits to start no more than 4 months in the future. (We cannot process your application if you apply for benefits more than 4 months in advance.)

Disability

Question: How do I know if I meet the eligibility requirements to get Social Security disability benefits?

Answer: To qualify for Social Security disability benefits, you must have worked long enough in jobs covered by Social Security (usually 10 years). You must also have a medical condition that meets Social Security's strict definition of disability. We consider an adult disabled under our rules if he or she has a medical condition, or combination of medical conditions, that are expected to last for at least one year or result in death, and that prevent the performance of any type of work. If you think you may be eligible to receive disability benefits and would like to apply, you can use our online application at www.socialsecurity.gov/applyfordisability.

Question: I heard that my disability must be expected to last at least one year to qualify for Social Security disability benefits. Does this mean I have to wait until I’ve been disabled an entire year before applying for disability?

Answer: No. If you believe your disability will last a year or longer, apply for disability benefits as soon as you become disabled. Processing your application can take an average of three-to-five months. If your application is approved, we’ll pay your first Social Security disability benefits for the sixth full month after the date your disability began. For example, if your state agency decides your disability began on January 15, we’ll pay your first disability benefit for the month of July. We pay in the month following the month for which benefits apply, so you’ll receive your July benefit payment in August. For more information, refer to our publication, Disability Benefits, at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

Supplemental Security Income

Question: Is it true that a person can own a home and still be eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits?

Answer: Yes. A person who owns a home and lives in that home can be eligible for SSI benefits. Although there is an asset limit for people to qualify for SSI, some things don’t count toward that limit, such as a house, a vehicle, and some funds set aside for burial expenses. To learn more about SSI and the eligibility requirements, browse our booklet, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/11000.html.

Question: I’m on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and live with my two brothers in an apartment. My SSI payment is cut by one-third because the Social Security office says I don’t pay enough of the household expenses. How much of the expenses must I pay in order to get the full SSI rate?

Answer: Under the rules of the program, you must be paying an equal share of the expenses. Because there are three of you in the household, you must pay one-third of the expenses. If you are not paying an equal share of the rent, utilities, groceries, and other household expenses, your SSI payment must be reduced. To learn more, visit www.socialsecurity.gov.

Medicare

Question: I need proof that I receive Medicare benefits. Where can I get a letter proving that?

Answer: If you need proof that you get Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or Medicare, get an instant benefit verification letter online by using your personal my Social Security account. If you don’t receive benefits, your letter will serve as proof that you don’t receive benefits. If you recently applied for benefits, the letter will make that clear as well. The information on your benefit verification letter will include information that applies to your situation. You can set up your secure, personal my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

Question: If I have a question about my Medicare bill, who should I contact?

Answer: First, contact your provider. If you are unable to get your question answered or the problem resolved, then contact 1-800 MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). For more information about Medicare benefits, visit www.medicare.gov.

Betsy Buchheit is Social Security district manager in Alton.

