Southern exposure

secret diner new logo

For my latest stop, I headed to the southern portion of Madison County to visit a Mexican restaurant that’s become kind of an institution in this town.

The giant orange stone complex is found on a frontage road among other restaurants and businesses adjacent to the interstate. It’s a distinctive building, featuring a mural of an Aztec warrior prominently painted in front.

You can see their famous patio from the parking lot, too. It’s humongous and can get pretty packed on nice days.

To enter the giant restaurant, head to the big dark doors toward the center of the building. The first thing you’ll come to is the hostess counter, where you’ll be ushered to your seat.

A large bar sits to the right of the entrance with plenty of seating around it, including some tables and booths if you don’t want to sit at the bar. There was a private party in this section on my visit, which is a common affair here.

I was taken to the left side of the restaurant, where there is plenty more seating with many small tables and booths. There are also larger round tables with wicker chairs available for larger groups.

You’ll also pass the area where they set up for their lunch buffet, which was over by the time I visited in the late afternoon.

The restaurant features large orange-and-red stone tile, with the walls painted yellow, orange, purple; all bright, warm colors. There are tons of Mexican-themed decorations and art adorning the walls and Mexican music plays over the speakers. It just offers a warm, fun environment. A live deejay is even available for entertainment on Fridays.

As for the food, there’s plenty of Mexican fare to choose from as well as plenty of alcohol options, most notably the margaritas.

My visit started with chips and salsa, of course, which was just the classic Mexican fare.

For my main course I chose the Mexicano, which is found under the house specials. It comes with either sirloin steak or grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, green peppers and chorizo and smothered in queso cheese. It’s accompanied with tortillas. I chose the sirloin steak and ordered sides of Spanish rice and black beans.

It was piping hot when it arrived with the thick white cheese smoldering over all the goodies beneath. The steak was tender as heck but needed to be cut up. The cheese and the steak were definitely the driving forces to flavor town. Throw in the chorizo and you get a nice tongue-tickling zing to the whole experience. It was a very satisfying dish.

My only complaint was just three tortillas wasn’t enough.

As for the sides, the Spanish rice was good, but pretty standard fare for a Mexican restaurant. If you like black beans you’ll enjoy this option like I did, but I’m pretty sure they were just taken out of a can. Black beans are a good source of fiber and protein, both appetite crushers, so I’m a fan.

There is plenty more to choose from here, from the fantastic fajita nachos on the apps menu, to salads, quesadillas, chimichangas, seafood options, fajitas, enchiladas, street tacos, burritos and more house specials.

The spicy jambalaya looks like a tasty choice, with shrimp, chorizo and Spanish rice mixed in a spicy red sauce, topped with lettuce and pico de gallo and served with tortillas.

Check out the carne asada on the house specials, with thinly sliced steak grilled and topped with grilled onions and garnished with lettuce, tomato and avocado and served with tortillas.

There’s a second location for this restaurant in St. Clair County.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - four and a half stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this Mexican restaurant in southern Madison County? Check out the puzzle solutions in Classifieds to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Zapata's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 8 Eastport Plaza Dr. in Collinsville