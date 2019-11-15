Space is a vacuum — and not just literally

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing was a few months ago.

That is, if you believe in that sort of thing.

Yes, 50 years ago the United States became the first country to land a human being on the moon, or the first country to fake it on live television, depending on whom you talk to. If you’re one of the latter believers, the United States then had the audacity to fake it five more times after that. What a bunch of egotistical jerks we were!

There were three astronauts aboard the Apollo 11 mission that brought the first humans to the moon. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin touched down on the moon, soaking up all the glory, while Michael Collins was told to stay parked in orbit until they got back. I bet he was fuming.

Collins, who had nothing better to do than count rivets in the orbiter or play cards until they got back, almost went insane. He had to stay there cooling his heels while the glory boys Armstrong and Aldrin finished snapping pictures of each other and making fake dinosaur footprints and snow angels in the lunar dust. What jokers those guys were.

The United States has plans to go back to the moon in a few years, if they can remember where they left it. Some people think it’s pure “lunacy,” but it would be good practice for going to Mars. Only Mars is a lot farther and would be harder to return from. At least you can get a drink when you finally get there. Ever heard of the Mars bar?

It would be much easier to fake the Mars landing than spend all of our time building rockets, orbiters, landers and other such expensive nonsense. So I think we ought to invest all of our money in a good television studio set instead and stream it live to gullible viewers on Netflix and charge them an extra fee for being so dumb.

Once we fake the first Mars landing, we ought to fake a landing on the sun and if that works, we could fake a trip to a black hole. We could even claim to bring back a black hole, put it on the Mall in Washington, D.C., and tell people that’s where all your tax money is going. For sound effects, we could add the sound of a Kirby or a Hoover to help convince people.

And just how fast is our tax money being sucked away? Around 186,000 miles per second. After all, that’s the speed of light in a vacuum, isn’t it?

