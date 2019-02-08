Speaking up for cleaner air in Illinois

On Jan. 29, the temperature in Central Illinois was well below freezing and the wind chill gave new cruel meaning to the term “arctic blast.” That polar vortex had it in for me and my companions. But instead of freezing, I was sweating.

I was in Springfield speaking to the Illinois Pollution Control Board about Dynegy-Vistra’s request to make changes to a rule that caps the amount of air pollution they can spew. I came with fellow environmental advocates, medical professionals, scientists, and community members who suffer from living in the polluted shadows of Dynegy-Vistra’s coal-fired power plants.

Dynegy is a Texas-based corporation that owns most of the coal plants, either operational or shuttered, across Illinois. The company has a long history across the country of eluding environmental regulations, racking up fines and fees for the high levels of pollution it continues to put into our air, avoiding cleanup of its shuttered plants and their leaching coal ash pits, and, unbelievably, continually begging for leniency.

Which is why I was in Springfield on that frigid night. Sweating. You see, we’ve been at this MPS (multi-pollutant standard) debate for a while, asking that the Pollution Control Board would not move forward with a Dynegy-requested rule change that could increase air pollution by at least 40 percent.

I decided to talk to the board about hope and opportunity. Sweating.

As the economist and social theorist Jeremy Rifkin, who still sees hope, says, “There are rare moments in history when a generation of human beings are given a new gift to rearrange their relationship to one another and the world around them.” I would argue that we — all of us who were in that room, all of us in this state, nation, global community — are at such a moment. This board is at a choice point, and what they decide will determine the health and welfare of the people of Illinois.

Here’s the hopeful reality that Dynegy would rather ignore: Illinois is already on a path towards clean energy thanks to the Future Energy Jobs Act, which cleared the way for the phasing out of our reliance on dirty fossil fuel by systematically replacing it with clean green energy. In addition, the economic impact of FEJA offers education, jobs and economic prosperity — allowing us to rearrange our relationships to our environment and to each other in positive ways. FEJA is particularly important to those who have so often been left behind in terms of economic, social and environmental justice. Illinois needs to continue to find new ways to support a just transition in communities left with economic and environmental burdens from the fossil fuel industry, and FEJA is a great beginning.

There is a new administration in Springfield, as well, that has pledged to support a 100 percent clean energy future and to reduce carbon emissions. Just last month, Governor (J.B.) Pritzker signed Illinois onto the U.S. Climate Alliance and signaled just how seriously he is taking this dire issue. In light of this positive progress and hopeful change, it would be counterintuitive, to say the least, to allow Dynegy to increase the harm it has caused for years.

So what do we do now? What do you do?

First, you can file a public comment of your own with the Pollution Control Board. Filing this comment is your chance to use the power of your voice and your convictions to speak up for clean air and a better, healthier future for your state and the nation and to hold corporate polluters accountable for their misdeeds. Email your message to the Clerk of the Pollution Control Board, Don Brown, at don.brown@illinois.org and mention case number R2018-20.

Talk with your elected officials — your state representative and senator. Let them know you care about protecting our air and water. Contact the Governor’s Office to voice support for Governor Pritzker’s promise to move Illinois to a clean energy future. Consider joining a local organization whose views you can support and come to Springfield next time to speak out.

No sweat.

