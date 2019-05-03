Speedy pizza

secret diner new logo

This new pizza joint in central Madison County is actually a growing chain restaurant, but at the moment this is the only of its kind in the county, or metro area overall.

You can find plenty of them on the Missouri side of the river, but the cheap and fast concept restaurant is new and popular in Illinois.

It sits in a strip of businesses along the main drag through this community, but back off the road a bit. The restaurant takes up the stockroom portion of what was formerly a hardware store.

Once inside, you’ll see the spacious area with concrete floors, wooden tables, red booths and plastic chairs. It’s very minimalist in its design, but it works. There’s a large collage of pictures on one wall with workers and patrons smiling and laughing, attempting to capture the fun and relaxed atmosphere here.

There is an assembly line setup for building your own with a plethora of options, including gourmet choices. An assembly line worker tells you there’s no upcharge for the number of toppings. The only charge is for crust thickness and pizza size, and there are 30 topping options available.

The workers are extremely helpful and upbeat. Every time a new customer enters, everyone in the cooking area yells “hello” at the top of their lungs, which can get monotonous.

We dug into a side of garlic strips first. The crust was cracker thin but had a sensational smoky flavor. There was a good garlic flavor to it, but not overwhelming. The accompanying red sauce for dipping was tasty, offering a spice zing to the whole experience.

As for pizza sizes, they only have a 6- or 11-inch. We ordered the mega, their 11-inch with thick crust. It’s not super thick, but big enough and doughier than their cracker-thin crust.

We got chicken, bacon and black olives with both mozzarella and ricotta cheese served on their red sauce.

The pizza itself was a little doughier with the mega crust than the signature option and still owned that fabulous smoky punch to the palate. The bacon and black olives led the taste of ingredients. The little kick from the red sauce was also still there.

There are other sauce options such as barbecue, pesto and a garlic rub, among others. You can also get a finishing sauce, with choices like Mike’s Hot Honey, buffalo, sri-rancha, a balsamic fig glaze and a couple more.

Some of the quirkier ingredients available are artichokes, arugula, roasted corn, roasted broccoli, romaine lettuce, salami and spicy chicken sausage, to name a few.

They also have salads, or you can build your own. There is also cheesy garlic bread and cinnamon strips options on the small menu.

Several craft beers are available, along with hand-spun milkshakes.

They even offer a smartphone app with points and rewards.

The price is definitely right. It was less than $20 for the two of us.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - four and a half stars

Food - four and a half stars

Any idea of the name of this concept pizza joint in central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

ANSWER: MOD Pizza, 2300A Troy Rd. in Edwardsville