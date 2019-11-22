Spiritual rot is no joke

Before we talk about spiritual decay, let us talk about spirituality first. From what I have learned, it is a connection and finding purpose among our tribe and within our hearts and soul.

Personally, I believe in the county I live in; I work diligently in our communities to help growth, healing, and recovery. The future generations, like my five children, benefit from witnessing me and other stakeholders I work with lead by example when it comes to the work we do, the people we help, and the accountability we hold ourselves to when we make a mistake, whether that is from bad judgment, ego-driven pursuits, or selfishness.

Spirituality is the very essence of moral ecology and recognizing individuals as part of our wonderful, yet imperfect, community. Humility plays a part in our spiritual journey that allows us to take a look into our ambitions, motives, and soul. It is the spark of civility we all possess, yet some of us choose to ignore it. Arrogance eliminates any open-mindedness of accepting change in our lives or the lives of our neighbors. Refusing to look at one another to develop a common bond we all share as human beings is dangerous, but I have discovered when change is on the horizon, turbulence can be quite severe.

Aho Mitakuye Oyasin is from the Lakota language and translates to “all my relations.” Spirituality for me on a personal and molecular level allows me to understand I am part of something so much grander than I could even fathom. Earth is large in our eyes as humans, but when compared to the sun and other entities in our galaxy, Earth is quite small. The maturity of our spirituality hangs in the balance of what we individually and collectively are willing to do. For us to get to the truth, we must first be honest. Honesty is our activating event to find the truth that lies beyond our reality. We live on a planet with nearly 8 billion human beings, and that alone can create nearly 8 billion different realities.

I talk a lot about drug and alcohol addiction and finding recovery. For a minute, let us set aside recovery in terms of drug addiction. I would like to talk about recovery as a people from spiritual decay that starts with the mind of one individual and spreads like cancer to those around us. Let us face it; recovery is usually never about drug and alcohol addiction, but a disconnection from loving ourselves and those around us. Hate, like greedy corporations, can perform a hostile takeover of your heart and soul. To understand hate, we must follow where it begins — the mind. From there, hate starts dry-rotting our soul. It begins to take any memories that bring us elation and jubilation. It is an invisible poison in the sense of physical matter, but it methodically finds its way into our judgment and rearranges our motives. Don’t get me wrong, injustices in the world bring about anger, and this anger can be used purposefully to bring about discussion and action. But we must be careful with the dry-rotting brought about by hate that is usually followed by a behavior that has caused trauma for centuries — rage.

Recovery is not perfection. Life can be beautiful, messy, ugly, or even a mixture of all three. How I conduct myself on a day-to-day basis is based on what spiritual awareness and energy I possess. I am still learning and have found many people I have an adoration for who have developed into intimate and deep revered relationships. I have many teachers who bring about knowledge I did not possess yesterday.

Spiritual rot has a perennial reputation, but the more we collectively and individually become aware and mindful of its presence, the more appropriately we can examine our ambitions, motives, and soul. Every morning I need to do my best and ask myself, “What kind of person do I want to be today?” The recurrence of a spiritual cancer that has been the bane of our existence since the dawn of time is something we should all learn to navigate and of which to learn the warning signs. A decrepit spirit leads to a soul that can become a lifeless and poignant cadaver.

Today, I choose to live and be open-minded to our communities of diversity and change. I choose to examine my own spiritual rot that can lead to a dark road of sadness, self-loathing, hate, and misjudgments.

Until next time, may you smile and laugh like you have not in quite some time. A good belly laugh is one of the world’s greatest treasures.

