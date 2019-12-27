Sports shrine

This chain sports bar and restaurant in central Madison County is the only of its kind in the county. One in St. Clair County is the only other in Illinois.

It’s definitely a shrine to sports.

This location sits down in a valley along a busy road through town. It features a huge paved parking lot out front with room for plenty of patrons.

Walk through the front door and you’ll first see the giant open dining area. There are high tables up front and smaller ones in the back of the building. To the left of the high tables are several pool tables and to the right are dartboards and a Golden Tee machine.

Along the back wall is the large horseshoe bar. It has stools set up all around it with plenty of drink options behind it.

It’s very loud here. It’s so open and features high ceilings. TVs hang all over, airing sports. There’s also a spacious covered patio behind the building with tons of wrought iron tables and a couple more TVs hanging on the outside brick wall. The door leading to the patio is near the pool tables.

This joint is definitely great to visit in large groups, especially to watch a major sporting event.

My recent visit was with a group of friends to watch football on a Sunday afternoon. There was plenty of food and liquid libations passing across our table throughout the day.

I went with an appetizer of chicken wings and followed it up with a burger and side.

Starting with the wings, I chose the Kentucky glazed wings. They are tossed in a blend of barbecue sauce, maple and Kentucky bourbon. Delivered in a mix of wings and drummies, it was plump, tender chicken.

The flavor leaned toward the sweet side of the spectrum, with a wonderful smoky finish from the barbecue sauce. The maple and bourbon comprised the sweet taste.

My burger choice was the Woody burger with a side of tater tots. The Woody burger is a popular selection here, consisting of a third-pound hamburger patty topped with American cheese and bacon and served between a pair of melty grilled cheese sandwiches. It’s kind of cheese overload.

It’s a little overly greasy with the buttery toasted grilled cheese sandwiches on the outer level, but it harbors a great taste, which is driven by the charbroiled burger patty. The gooey American cheese encapsulated between the toasted bread and the bacon slice on the burger add plenty to the experience, creating a creamy finish.

As for the tots, they offer that classic sidekick, but there isn’t anything unique about them from any other golden brown potato poppers you’ve eaten before. They’re just a good comfort food.

There are plenty of other options here, too.

The mafia burger was a popular order from my group. It consists of a third-pound hamburger patty, topped with marinara sauce, pepperoni slices, St. Louis style pizza cheese and two mozzarella sticks. Everyone who got it raved about the stellar taste.

Other options here include pizza, loaded fries, salads, sandwiches and tacos. Selections like the loaded BBQ pork fries, loaded pizza fries, queso bacon cheese fries, the signature loaded nachos, the hangover slinger and the menace burger featuring jalapeño poppers and chipotle mayo will have your arteries tightening, but your tastebuds salivating.

There are plenty of craft beer and liquor options available here, too.

Interactive events are hosted here periodically also and group events like fantasy football drafts can be scheduled with great specials available to your party.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - four stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this gluttonous sports bar and restaurant in central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

ANSWER: Hot Shots Sports Bar and Grill, 2511 Illinois 157 in Edwardsville

