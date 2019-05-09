State legislators must act to protect reproductive health care

letter to editor stock image

Send your letters to fredpollard@advantagenews.com

Throughout the country, access to reproductive health care is under unprecedented attacks in state legislatures, threatening to block care for millions of women. Several states have passed bans on abortion before many people know they are pregnant. And with Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court and Donald Trump in the White House, abortion access is on the line more than ever before.

The good news is that in Illinois, our legislators can act now to ensure abortion access is protected. The Reproductive Health Act would expand access to care, making our state the most progressive in the nation in terms of access to reproductive health care. Our legislators, like Rep. Jay Hoffman, campaigned on protecting women’s access to health care. Now, they need to keep their promises and pass the Reproductive Health Act. We can’t afford to wait.

Chelsie Abbett

Granite City