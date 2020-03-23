Staying at home has become a civic duty

letter to editor stock image

I’ve debated on posting something like this, because it’s been repeated. It’s been said ... but people still don’t get it.

I just read where someone said in a since-deleted post that they were going to “freak the (expletive) out” if we’re placed under a mandated lockdown for something that’s just like the flu. I responded, but let me reiterate ... because I’m going to freak at the dismissiveness that many people still carry.

And that’s because it’s personal.

I’m making jokes and sharing memes and probably too much of my political beliefs, just like you are. I’m afraid for our future, economy, my own job, and my kids, and quite truthfully, I’m a bit of a hypochondriac, so myself, too.

There are several people in my family that are immune system-compromised. They fall in that “high-risk” category that you’re hearing so much about. Think about who you know that this could be for you. Did it take very long? Probably not.

She doesn’t make this very known. I honestly don’t think she’s ever said anything “publicly,” so I’ve asked her if I could share her story. She’s letting me, because it could save someone’s life (and I think she’s used to me being ridiculously opinionated).

Several years ago, my mom was exposed to toxic mold. If you don’t know, this severely compromises your lungs and respiratory system. I’ve watched her health and her livelihood decrease over the past few years, to the point where she could have a life-ending allergic reaction over something as simple as your fabric softener or the perfume you have on. She’s one that wears a mask all of the time, and yes, for things like the “flu,” but also candles, cleaning solvents, and apparently, morons who can’t take this — a global pandemic — seriously. Essentially, much of her life is already spent in isolation because she knows that she can’t control the environment around her. Simple things like going to the mall or going out to eat, these things that we take for granted and you wouldn’t be able to do during a lockdown, have shifted dramatically for her. She’s missed my kid’s birthday parties. She’s missed holidays, and school concerts, and quite frankly, I didn’t feel right about even having my own wedding, because I knew that she would be at risk by attending. So nobody did.

Her significant other could go out and buy groceries and do everything right and still bring this home to her via someone who’s asymptomatic (that means they don’t even know they have it, in case that’s also still not clear enough for you as to why this is an issue).

How do you think she’d fare?

I’m not trying to be cryptic, but I love my mom way too much to not have a strong opinion on why I’m totally cool with you freaking out if you can’t comprehend the severity of this. It’s not about you. It’s about us. And it’s about people like my mom. So stay the (expletive) home.

Lissa Sexton

Jerseyville