Staying on Target

Nadja Kapetanovich

What happens when your parent needs to make a quick stop at the grocery store? If my mom asks me where we should go, I will always pick Target! Target has everything from clothes, to fruit, to potato chips. Target is certainly the most fun place to shop, and every single girl in the universe agrees with me! While walking through Target, you might think about some rather weird things. Here are five thoughts you might have when you walk through Target.

1. “Do I need this extra-large cat-shaped memory foam pillow?”

In Target, there are many adorable objects you can buy and put in your house. Though this pillow would look cute on your bed — no. You do not need that extra-large cat-shaped memory foam pillow that you saw in aisle 14. 2. “I know I’m on a strict diet, but I really want this new flavor of potato chips!”

Some of the foods in Target are really interesting, to say the least! Even though you may be trying to eat healthy, you will 100 percent want to buy that salty snack.

3. “I have to get a picture with the Target dog to add to my collection of 417 other pictures with the Target dog.”

Yes; you definitely need to get that shot. Post it with hashtag #targetdog!

4. “This necklace is cute, but so is this one, and this one! I’ll just get all three of them!”

Don’t get all three necklaces. You will definitely regret that decision and you will only wear one of them.

5. “I’m super hungry right now. I’m going to buy these flavored rice cakes and maybe I’ll like them.”

You will not like the flavored rice cakes. If you’re hungry, get some yogurt.

Next time you go to Target, you will also think about some weird things. Good luck! Don’t blow your budget, and make sure to pet the Target dog!

