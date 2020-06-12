Still daycare concerns amid less-restrictive COVID-19 guidelines

letter to editor stock image

My concern right now is the fact that under phases 3 and 4, we are still not able to increase our capacity due to the fact that we have to have six feet of sleeping space per child up to 5 years old. Our building is not big enough to be able to move eight cribs six feet from each other. We can use a barrier between the cribs, but at what cost?

Trying to get the children to wear a face mask is unheard of. Parents do not feel comfortable having their child wear a face mask at daycare all day. Some refuse to send their child because of this, and you have children who cry because they have to wear these masks. We didn't have to wear them in phase one and two; why now?

Same way with shoe coverings or a different pair of shoes to change into once you come into the daycare. One, you cannot buy shoe coverings for children's shoes right now because no one has them in stock. Second, some children cannot even afford one pair of shoes; they expect them to have a second pair. I have shoe coverings for the teachers but they have become a slipping hazard on our floors. I can buy a special mat you can walk on that cleans your shoes, but that will cost me $5,000.

These guidelines need to be relaxed more or done away with. If they don't we are going to lose a lot of our parents or even my business.

Patricia Dooley

Bright Tomorrows Learning Center Inc., 5518 Godfrey Road, Godfrey