Summer fun in the region

Nadja Kapetanovich

Summer is finally here, and there are so many fun things to do during the summer in Alton. You are probably wondering what these fun things are, so here are the reasons why Alton is the very best place to be during the summertime!

Something I love to do during the summer is visit the parks in Alton. Every park is very beautiful and fun to go to with your friends and family! Some parks I love to go to are Haskell Park, Riverview Park, and Gordon Moore Park. I also love trying to go to every park in Alton during the summer, so you should join me on this expedition!

It is very fun to go on a run or bike ride on the River Road. It is highly relaxing to run by the river because there are so many pretty views and cute ducks to see. Just watch out for the birds!

If you have a way to get to Grafton and are ready for the trip, go to Raging Rivers! It is an amazing water park with a lot of fun rides and huge pools to swim in. If you are brave, you can even go on the terrifying water rides like the Swirlpool, but those are scary to go on.

Visit a library! One of my favorite things to do on summer mornings is walk to the library and read a book for a while. Sometimes, I even end up reading the whole book at the library. Reading is very important over the summer, and the best place to do it is at the library!

The last fun thing I will mention is get a head start on your Young Authors and science fair projects. It’s never too early, and it is very exciting!

So now you have some ideas for things to do in the summertime. Have a great summer, and read lots!

