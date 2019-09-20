Summer-loving tourism

Brett Stawar

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a monthly column provided by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau that discusses the tourism sector and event updates.

Indeed, like the old “Grease” song “Summer Loving,” we “had me a blast” this summer, which ended with a lot of loving. What started out as a bad season has bloomed into success and great memories.

Just look at the past three weeks on Alton’s riverfront: food truck festival, marina anniversary, Nelly, jazz, Expo, the Catfish Classic and so much more! And look at how Grafton has come back from the flood, with things hopping at our favorite places like the Loading Dock, Grafton Winery and Aerie’s, just to name a few. Just around the corner, we will be welcoming a pretty incredible new attraction, as the Grafton Sky Tour lifts people to a one-of-a-kind experience in the Midwest. We can’t wait!

But it doesn’t end there. Many don’t realize all the behind-the-scenes selling and shouting to the mountaintops that the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is doing. We have an amazing relationship with the St. Louis media. And this week, we welcomed editors, writers and more from Meredith Corporation and Midwest Living Magazine to tour, taste and experience the region’s top of the top! From Old Bakery Beer and Mississippi Mud, to Sky Tours, mounds, pink elephants and Cleveland-Heath, this region will shine in any publication. And the international operators are knocking on our doors again, with itineraries being built as we speak.

As we look into the months of September and October, we see thousands of people on the horizon enjoying apple-picking, roadside stands, fall colors, hauntings, history and more. Our team at the bureau will be out of the area meeting with group travel planners from throughout the Midwest. We will be in Colorado Springs meeting with potential sporting groups to bring back to the area. And we will be traveling to visit Japan for an amazing experience promoting the Great River Road and Route 66.

We are seeing lots of development possibilities in Alton, Edwardsville, Godfrey, Collinsville and more at places like Fairmount Park, Downtown Alton, Uptown Collinsville and so much more. As the summer days are driftin’ away, please enjoy this time of year and the destination that surrounds us. It doesn’t get much better than Great Rivers & Routes, RiversandRoutes.com.

Stawar is president and CEO of the tourism bureau, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Calhoun, Greene and Montgomery counties.

