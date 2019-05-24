secret diner new logo

Attempting to maintain a healthy lifestyle when it comes to eating out can be a tricky venture, but this fairly new restaurant in central Madison County is making it much easier.

This place is actually a chain, but this Madison County location is the only one in Illinois. None of the surrounding states even have one. The next closest to this local franchise is in Nashville, Tenn.

It sits alongside a main drag through town, making it hard to miss. A small marquee with the joint’s name sits in the grass next to the building. The paved parking lot is next to the restaurant and you enter through a small vestibule.

The first thing you see when you enter is a couple of cushioned chairs next to a mural advertising this location as the 50th franchise in the country.

Walk to the counter to order on the other side of the room. There is a big menu board hanging behind the counter. Getting a gander at it, you realize quickly this place is serious about health.

Drinks are near the counter and stick to the stringent health theme. You won’t find alcohol or soda here. It’s unsweetened tea, Stevia-based fruit drinks and water options, including infused water with fruit in it.

There is a cooler next to the counter with premade meals in it for purchase. Yes, this place offers meal plans if you’re serious about eating clean.

Once you order, take a number and head to one of the square black metal tables with metal chairs. The dining area isn’t huge, sitting on a large gray tile floor. Warm colors cover the walls, like red, lime green and orange.

Shirts and specialty spices are available for purchase, too, and displayed in the corners of the dining room.

I was wary of what the food was going to taste like; nervous that it may be really bland. Those thoughts were swiftly erased.

I ordered one of their build-a-bowl options. It starts with your base, then add a protein, up to three vegetables, a sauce and a spice.

My choices were quinoa topped with shredded beef, edamame, Brussels sprouts, zucchini, teriyaki sauce and their signature herb concoction, which is sodium-free.

I went with the large bowl, which was plenty to fill me up. It was absolutely delicious. The beef was super tender and the dish was highlighted by fat pieces of zucchini and Brussels sprouts. The spice had a nice zing to it, but wasn’t overly hot and the teriyaki offered a great sweetness.

There are other options to the bowls, like sweet potato, spinach, riced cauliflower, chicken, salmon, shrimp, bison, black beans, peppers, onions, asparagus and green beans, plus many more. Then sauces like cilantro lime, fire-roasted salsa, sweet chili and balsamic vinaigrette and spices like cilantro and the swole and spicy put it over the top.

I visited with my mom and she got a bison burger with turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato and low-fat American cheese on a flatbread. She got a side salad with fat-free ranch, also.

She loved the burger, but wasn’t a huge fan of the salad, which consisted primarily of the core of a head of lettuce.

Other cool options include a grilled goat cheese sandwich, honey mustard chicken panini, a Philly flatbread, a Grecian steak wrap and a Thai wrap.

The makin’ muscle corner is cool too, with names like the big boy wrap, the Arnold and the rock for those weight-training customers.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - three stars

Food - five stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this healthy eating joint in central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Clean Eatz, 316 S. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville