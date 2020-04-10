Supporting behavioral health providers on the pandemic frontlines

letter to editor stock image

Last week, the federal CARES Act brought much-needed financial relief across the country to businesses, including nonprofits, struggling to keep afloat and retain their workforce. Our elected officials in Washington demonstrated strong, effective bipartisan collaboration to move decisively to strengthen businesses and nonprofits that are the heartbeat of our communities.

However, this relief, so important to businesses and nonprofits across Central and Southern Illinois, left out an important sector. The act provides forgivable loans to small nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees, while mid-size and large nonprofits are required to seek loans that they can little afford, undermining their ability to meet their missions in the future.

As an essential provider of mental health and substance use treatment services, and an organization of greater than 500 employees, Centerstone keeps Central and Southern Illinois communities thriving. While doing as much as possible to avoid clear risks, our professionals remain on the front lines within communities large and small, providing life-saving behavioral health services.

Our organization brings critical services to patients and families living with mental health and addiction issues, while also protecting the public at the same time. In a matter of hours and days, we have mobilized to provide telehealth services, including to infected and exposed patients, so that they can continue to receive support and treatment at home to control the spread of infection. We partner with emergency departments and police to respond to behavioral health crises, in turn allowing them to prioritize their stretched resources on the pandemic.

Essential providers, such as Centerstone, serve huge parts of our state with a full complement of highly trained and dedicated professionals offering proven home- and community-based interventions that are critical to the health of our citizens and communities. Our organization provides state-funded programs with little to no financial margins for dealing with an event like this pandemic. We need a federal solution in the form of a forgivable loan, similar to the CARES Act provision for small nonprofits, to allow our workforces to remain fully deployed without reducing services. Through this crisis and beyond, we plan to keep all our professionals on the front lines providing care, as much as our families and communities expect. We call upon our elected officials to join together as they have in recent weeks to help assure that we can continue our life-saving work through the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

