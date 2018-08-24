Taking action in the opioid epidemic

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

In communities across Illinois, but especially here in the Metro East, we are seeing an epidemic of opioid abuse that is not only hurting families, but hurting our towns and those who live and work here. The opioid and drug abuse crisis that has ravaged Illinois’ communities requires a comprehensive response, including making sure we have programs in place to help save lives and help law enforcement combat drug dealers.

To help reduce opioid addiction and abuse, I sponsored legislation that would create a task force to study opioid overprescription, which too often leads to abuse. This measure passed both houses of the General Assembly with strong bipartisan support and now awaits the governor’s signature to become law. I am optimistic that the task force will inform innovative ways to respond to the opioid epidemic here in Illinois.

Until then, I will continue working with other elected officials, law enforcement, educators and medical professionals to save lives, but to also protect others. Earlier in the month, we saw two police officers and an EMT worker sent to the hospital simply because they were doing their jobs and were accidentally exposed to fentanyl through providing CPR at a Brooklyn nightclub. In response, I introduced legislation creating the offense of reckless endangerment of a first responder by fentanyl exposure, which makes it a Class 2 felony if a first responder is harmed because of contact with fentanyl in their jobs of responding to an emergency situation.

Powerful synthetic opioids like fentanyl not only destroy the lives of those who choose to use them, but a tiny amount can cause serious health issues or an accidental overdose of anyone who encounters them.

We have a responsibility to our law enforcement officers and first responders to do what we can to ensure their safety when doing an already stressful and dangerous job. Most importantly, we have a responsibility to our community to focus our energies and resources on fighting the opioid crisis.

If you’d like to join me in this fight, please call my District Office at (618) 465-5900. This issue affects so many. We must fight it together.

