Tale of the snails

You know how they occasionally find all kinds of weird things in passengers’ luggage when they are flying into the country?

Well, imagine U.S. customs agents’ surprise when a pair of trained drug-sniffing beagles encountered something they couldn’t quite put their paws on at Atlanta’s Hartsfield International Airport.

Sensing something was afoot (or apaw), the two dogs immediately assumed the sitting position, which translates into either “it’s time to rest my nose” or “I think I’ve found something that will put someone in jail or make them look very foolish.”

The border agents immediately seized a suspicious-looking man’s bags and gleefully started going through them, hoping to find lots of untraceable cash, jewelry or at least some gold bars. Imagine their surprise when they uncovered two giant man-eating (practically) African snails. The snails measured a whopping 6-8 inches long and 4 inches high, or about the size of a woman’s foot.

The man, traveling from Nigeria, swore up and down he had never seen the snails before and claimed they must have leaped into the suitcase when he wasn’t looking. He must have not been looking for at least a day. These are snails we’re talking about, not jackrabbits.

The luggage also contained fruit and vegetables, which are also strictly banned under U.S. customs law. The man once again deferred to the snails, claiming they must have brought it with them to eat until they could sneak out of the luggage once inside the United States and then seek asylum.

These particular type of gastropods are extremely invasive, even known to take over people’s homes and refuse to hand over the remote control to the television once they get comfortable. They pose a threat to 500 types of plants and reportedly can destroy stucco and paint on houses. In other words, they are homewreckers.

A traveling Frenchman, noticeably salivating, offered to take the snails in for safe keeping and offer them a home until things could get sorted out. Officials were quick to point out that snails travel with their homes on their backs, so this was quite unnecessary.

The man continued to be extremely insistent and had to eventually be beaten back with batons and a water cannon.

Officials are investigating the incident, although it could take months. The public is outraged that the investigation into the mollusks’ strange appearance is proceeding at a snail’s pace. What did you expect?

