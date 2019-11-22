Tasty tribute

Heading to the southern portion of Madison County, I visited a restaurant that’s an homage to the past community business that resided in the building. They’re doing a good job of it, too.

This refurbished building has been a hit throughout the Metro East since opening its doors in January. Featuring an in-house brewery and distillery to complement the scrumptious food, there’s plenty here for everyone.

The atmosphere is awesome. A large patio sits to the right of the building, with a large open dining area featured inside. The concrete patio features games like giant Connect 4 and cornhole. There’s a railing around the outside dining space with lots of wrought-iron tables covered with red umbrellas.

When you enter, you’ll notice old newspaper articles on the wall in honor of the past business. A long metal-top bar sprawls across the front wall with high tables near it.

A partition separates the bar area from the large dining area, inhabited by a ton of low wooden tables. It’s really open and loud here; great for large groups to visit for a fun social event.

Large picture windows look out around the dining room, which makes it feel even more spacious. There’s an open window viewing into the back of the building, where the magic happens in the brewery and distillery area.

Head near the brewery and distillery space and follow the hall back to the restrooms, past the kitchen area on the other side of the building. The walkway features great pictures of workers from the previous longtime business in the building on wood-paneled walls. It has high ceilings throughout the entire establishment.

I visited with a group of friends and we sat at one of the high tables near the bar. I had to get my night started with one of their signature brews, so I chose the Late Edition IPA.

It’s a dry-hopped India pale ale with notes of citrus, orange and grapefruit. It was pretty hoppy, which I enjoyed, with a citrusy splash on the back end; a pretty good effort.

Just perusing the menu, we all knew we were in for a treat with the food, too. I ordered an appetizer of bacon beer mac and cheese, before my main course — the jam session burger and chips.

The bacon beer mac and cheese arrived first and just upon viewing it, I was salivating. The concoction included beer cheese fondue, bacon and crispy cheese crumbles.

It was unbelievably rich and creamy, featuring big hunks of bacon. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much bacon overall and the bowl was pretty small. It was a great starter; I just wish there was more.

My main course, the jam session, was a burger topped with candied bourbon glaze pork belly, gouda cheese and jalapeño jam. The burger was incredibly juicy and chock full of flavor. The pork belly was a great companion, with the jalapeño jam driving the taste, almost making the texture of everything creamy. Served on a big doughy and soft artisan bun, my only complaint would be the lack of flavor from the gouda.

Some of the other orders on our visit were the Philly cheesesteak flatbread, their signature burger and fries and the Sicilian beef sandwich and fries.

One friend ordered the giant Bavarian pretzel off the apps menu. This enormous treat was delivered hanging on its own stand and served with beer cheese.

Fish tacos, chicken spiedini, a bacon-wrapped tenderloin, chicken and waffles, Nashville hot chicken and mussels with pasta are just a few of the other options offered here.

Of course, don’t forget about the beer and spirits menu, with other beer options in styles such as kolsch, red ale, blonde ale and a farmhouse ale, plus a few others. Liquor options include classics like a bloody Mary, dirty martini and margarita, plus a slew of others.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - four and a half stars

Food - four and a half stars

Price - $$$

Any idea of the name of this new trendy restaurant, brewery and distillery in southern Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, 115 E. Clay St. in Collinsville

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter