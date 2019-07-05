Teaming up

secret diner new logo

If you’re in the southern part of Madison County and looking for a place to watch a sporting event, get a few brews and a bite to eat, then this sports bar is a good choice.

Located in a residential portion of this community, it’s a complex dedicated to sports. It has a bar and a large area for dining when you first enter. The concrete floor is painted like a football field, a nice touch that sums up the theme quickly.

Continue to the back of the joint, and there is a line of dartboards and a couple of pool tables for entertainment. It also features a large patio for outdoor fun and dining and a private room for events.

Poker machines sit near the entrance, along with several high and low tables for patrons. There are TVs throughout the establishment; they were all broadcasting sports on my visit. Sports are definitely their bread and butter.

Lots of beer- and sports-themed memorabilia adorn the walls, including high school basketball jerseys. An Alton High jersey grabbed my attention.

What grabbed my attention even more was the menu. My dining companion and I plopped down at the bar on our visit. With daily specials as part of the model here, there were $1.25 domestic can beers available while I was there, so I enjoyed several Bud Selects. They have several liquor specials throughout the week too, including bloody marys and margaritas.

When I reviewed the menu I saw it was extensive, but mainly made up of bar fare. There was the normal variety of fried appetizers, sandwiches and burgers, salads and pizzas.

I gravitated toward a line of kabobs on the menu, choosing two of the three varieties listed to test out. I ordered the bacon-wrapped chicken kabob and the chicken and pineapple kabob. There was also a steak kabob. My friend went with the pulled pork nachos.

When my kabobs arrived, they were decent-size. I tried the chicken and pineapple first; it was pretty tasty. The chicken was so juicy and tender and offered a great grilled taste. The pineapple was a stellar companion in the flavor, but I thought the chunks could have been a little larger to add to the experience.

I actually didn’t enjoy the bacon-wrapped kabob as much. The bacon was a little undercooked, though the chicken was still just as succulent.

I wish they would have come with a side of fries or pub chips without an upcharge, because I wasn’t full after eating them.

As for my friend’s nachos, they were delicious. I pilfered a few bites from a bed of tortilla chips blanketed in pulled pork, queso, barbecue sauce, jalapeño peppers and sour cream. There was a nice little kick, melded with the sweetness of the queso and BBQ sauce and the saltiness of the pork. Everything seemed pretty fresh, too.

Some of the other items that caught my eye on the menu were mac and cheese bites and fried green tomatoes under the apps, the tilapia tacos, the blackened and fajita chicken sandwiches, fajita chicken salad and the buffalo chicken pizza.

The fact there are lots of add-ons for sandwiches is cool, too. Provel, habañero, American or Swiss cheeses can be added to anything. Load your fries with queso, bacon and ranch.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - four stars

Food - three and a half stars

Price - $

Any idea of the name of this spacious sports bar and grill in southern Madison County that’s been around for a little more than seven years? Scroll down to see if you're correct.

ANSWER: Time Out Sports Bar and Grill, 111 W. Market St. in Troy

