Test your public speaking skills with Toastmasters

“Me? You want me to give your wedding toast? I love you, man, but how many people are coming?”

“So far, 50 of the 200 invited said they would come. Listen, you’re my best friend. You gotta do this!”

At some point in your life, you will be asked to give a toast, a eulogy, or simply teach someone how to do something. The first two take courage and writing skill. The last, teaching, takes people skills as well as a method for organizing the information. Toastmasters International, a group started in 1924, has clubs throughout the United States and the world dedicated to helping people gain confidence speaking in front of strangers as well as developing their leadership skills.

I first heard about Toastmasters in the winter of 2016. I was setting up a 10-by-10 tent on a cold windy day for a street fair in Jerseyville. Doug Brown stepped over to help as we battled the wind. When the tent was up, I thanked him and asked what he was doing at the fair. He had a small card table with brochures on it.

“Have you heard of Toastmasters?”

“No, honestly, I haven’t. Isn’t a toastmaster someone that gives a toast at a special function like a wedding?”

“Yes, that’s right. But in this case, Toastmasters is a club where people can learn to feel confident speaking in front of strangers. You write speeches on a subject you’re interested in (we’ve had everything from building a telescope to techniques for overcoming worry). There is a workbook (now it’s online) giving the speaker one technique or idea at a time to focus on for each speech. In the first speech, you talk about yourself and get used to speaking in front of others. Your next speech is about organizing the information, later speeches focus on body language, using your voice differently, etc…

People that aren’t giving speeches can fill meeting roles that help teach leadership skills.”

“What do you mean by roles?”

“We have a Toastmaster who introduces the speakers and runs the first half of the meeting. There’s also a general evaluator who runs the second half of the meeting. He introduces the speech evaluators, the timer and the grammarian, ah/um counter.”

“Wait! Timer? Ah/um counter?”

“Each of the speeches should fit within a time limit — usually 7 minutes. We practice keeping our speeches within a time limit. Have you ever been to a conference where a speaker (or two) goes over their time limit by 15 or 20 minutes and it throws everything off?”

“Yeah, I’ve been to some meetings that never seem to end!”

“Well, it takes practice to write a speech that fits within a time limit.”

“What about the ah/um counter? If it sounds like what I think it is, I would be pretty embarrassed to have someone tell me how many times I said, ‘ah or um.’”

“Sounds like you have the idea. The ah/um counter does count the unnecessary words. But they also look for beautiful phrases and point those out, too. One of the important skills developed at Toastmasters is the ability to critique without hurting a person’s feelings. That’s one of those critical leadership skills that can be learned.”

“Who evaluates the speeches?”

“We all take turns. It’s a challenge because no one has heard the speech before that night. This really helps you learn to think on your feet.”

“It may be kind of bold for me to ask this, but I have a very busy life. Are the evaluations any good? I can imagine them being either overly sweet or overly critical.”

“Well, that’s another beautiful thing about Toastmasters. It gives you a method for critiquing so that the person goes away with one or two simple things to work on in their next speech but also feeling like they have done enough things well to start gaining confidence. We never try to overwhelm a speaker with corrections.”

“This club sounds pretty amazing. Is it free?”

“Visiting is free. We even have a portion of the meeting set aside called Table Topics where anyone in the audience can come down and answer a question in front of the audience. It’s a lot of fun! We’ve heard some pretty funny impromptu responses.”

“If I were to sign up, how much does it cost?”

“The first year is $110 for Toastmasters International and $12 for club dues. So, $124 total for a whole year!”

“That’s way less than the cost of a college course! How often do you meet?”

“We meet two times a month. Right now our local chapter, Riverbend Toastmasters, meets at 5:30 p.m. every first and third Wednesday at the Lewis and Clark Community College Science building, the big white one with the fountain out front. Room 115. It’s a fun group. Stop by sometime if you’re interested or check us out on Facebook or Rivertoast.com.”

“Thanks.”

Merrilyn Shoemaker

