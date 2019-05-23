Texas proposal on junk food is hard to swallow

Geer Box

“Too much of anything’s not good for you, baby.” — Barry White

From the “Twinkie defense” in the trial of Dan White in the 1978 killings of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk to the doctor’s office nearest your heart specialist, the typical American is bombarded with reminders to cut out sugar, salt, fat, cholesterol, gluten, red meat ... you get the picture.

Now Texas state Rep. Briscoe Cain (R-Baytown) wants the government to join in. HB4364 proposes those using SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps) would not be able to purchase such items as energy drinks, sugary soda, cookies, chips, and candy, according to the Washington Post. If approved, the ban goes into effect in September.

Cain points out, correctly, that many health issues, including diabetes, are linked to high sugar consumption. At least one study hints that stores relying on financial incentives from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have marketed sugary beverages more often on days when SNAP benefits are distributed (usually the first of the month).

The study suggests that approximately $70 billion per year could be saved by cutting out so-called “junk foods” from SNAP eligibility.

In a 2011 USDA report, 9.3 percent of total SNAP purchases included sugary drinks. Bravo. Big savings, right?

Nope. Non-SNAP households spent 7.1 percent of their money on sugary drinks in the same survey. Candy purchases were actually higher in the non-SNAP homes, and salty snacks were purchased at roughly the same rate in both groups.

The popular — and incorrect — stereotype of a SNAP recipient depicts customers in fancy clothing driving up in a Cadillac, then purchasing fancy cuts of meat, frozen shrimp, and luxuries that Joe and Jane Lunchbox can’t afford. It can be argued that the Trump administration is buying into this reasoning to reduce SNAP program benefits or cut them out entirely.

Cain’s proposal is full of good intentions, but so is the road to hell. You can be sure lobbyists for candymakers, soft drink bottlers, and snack food companies (like Frito-Lay, which happens to call Plano, Texas, its home) are loading their weapons. Such lobbying shot down New York City’s soda prohibition; a court ruled that the city Board of Health didn’t have the authority to pass such a ban.

There is another factor Rep. Cain is cheerfully ignoring. Eating too much processed meat can lead to heart disease, too. Consumption of too much meat of any type has been linked to colon cancer.

Carbohydrates of any kind, whether they’re a cream-filled Twinkie or a dry baked potato (no sour cream or butter), can pack on the pounds if you eat too many. And believe it or not, drinking too much water is linked to hyponatremia (extremely low sodium), which is in itself a potentially life-threatening condition.

Cain assumes most people don’t have enough sense to, as I’ve seen in some places, “balance everything you eat, drink and do.” Oh, and where did I see this wisdom? On, of all places, a soda vending machine.

