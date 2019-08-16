Thank you, Mr. Garman

Geer Box

Since the very first “Geer Box” column in 2016, I have received many comments from you, the reader. I have fun writing them, and I enjoy knowing you enjoy reading them. No column I’ve ever written has generated more commentary than “Climate Change: Hot Topic,” which appeared July 26. Almost immediately, Gary Garman of East Alton questioned the source of my comments, and suggested I answer a few questions. Some answers follow.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and based on data from 1880 to 2018, here are the top 10 warmest years on record: 2016, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2014, 2010, 2013, 2005, 2009, and finally, 1998.

Figures from St. Louis-Lambert International Airport reveal the top 10 warmest years since 1874 as 2012, 2016, 2017, 1921, 1981, 1991, 1990, 2015, 2011, 1998 and 1938. All these figures are averages for the entire year.

As for the “ice age” of the ‘70s? A February 1974 article in Fortune magazine, “Ominous Changes in the World’s Weather,” contained the following: “In the last decade ... a number of scientists from several disciplines have concluded some fairly drastic climate change is going on. (A)fter nearly half of the current century of the most benign climate period in at least a thousand years, the world’s climate is rapidly worsening.

“Some think we may be heading, slowly, into another ice age such as the one that brought glaciers deep into North America before it retreated some 10,000 years ago.”

An accompanying chart — for which no source is cited — shows the world’s mean temperature peaked in 1945, then began dropping sharply. Quoting Reid Bryson, then-director of the Institute of Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin: “There is very important climate change going on right now. This has been the most abnormal period in at least a thousand years. If it continues, it will affect the whole human occupation of the earth.” (Sound familiar?)

One factor cited was “albedo,” the measure of a planet’s reflectivity. (Haven’t heard of it? Neither had I.) In 1974, reflectivity from ice, snow, and clouds were lowering the rate of global warming. Increased rates of volcanic activity were also a factor: “They’ve been acting up again since 1955.”

Bryson noted, interestingly, that man’s activities — including the burning of fossil fuels — contributed to the world’s earlier warming trend, and cites the “greenhouse effect.” However, he added that, after 1930, “the cooling effect of more dust in the atmosphere began to overpower the warming effect of carbon dioxide.”

Bryson claimed it wasn’t only industrial pollution, but also dust from increased land-clearing in the Third World (think “slash-and-burn”) that created all that dust. Some scientists even suspected sunspot cycles as a factor in past weather fluctuations.

No one in the “20-years-and-we’re cooked” crowd has mentioned that, either.)

The Fortune article concluded, “In writing the equation for mankind’s survival, we’d better allow plenty of margin for error.”

I guess that’s why they call it weather “forecasting.” It’s still true 45 years later. Thank you, Mr. Garman — and all of you.

